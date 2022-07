DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We've got a pretty quiet stretch ahead of us for a bit. We'll have a chance at a few storms mainly through northern Iowa today and potentially late tomorrow night, otherwise it looks quiet with temperatures back into the middle 80s. There is a chance a storm or two to the north tonight could be strong but those should be isolated. Temperatures drop a few degrees Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s but we're looking dry and look to stay dry end of the weekend as temperature is warm back up to near 90° by Sunday. Next week is looking even warmer with highs on Monday around 92° and back into the middle 90s by Tuesday.

