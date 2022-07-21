Qualified Arkansas Residents Can Receive Help on Energy Bills

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Many families are getting ready for their kids to go back to school, and that means buying school supplies. The annual Arkansas sales tax holiday weekend can bring some relief to families buying school supplies. This year, the tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 and will continue until 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The annual event is held during the first weekend of August. During this time, state and local sales taxes are not collected from the purchase of certain products.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO