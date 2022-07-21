ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

A Maine mother returned home to find her 14-year-old daughter dead. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

By Madeleine Aitken
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNsGW_0gnr7qEP00

The victim’s mother also reported one of her cars was missing from their driveway.

Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl in Mount Vernon as a homicide, and looking for a stolen car that may be connected to the case.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department received a report of the incident Monday evening after the girl’s mother found her dead in their home, according to a statement issued by state police.

The victim’s mother also reported one of her cars missing from their driveway: a red 2010 Chevy Impala with a Maine support wildlife license plate of 410-AVW.

State police evidence technicians and detectives worked Monday night into Tuesday looking for evidence and conducting interviews, and an autopsy done Tuesday ruled the death a homicide. The car was located that morning as well, in Wayne, Maine, but detectives are looking for information from anyone who saw the car Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

16-year-old accused of killing his 14-year-old girlfriend in Maine

MT. VERNON, Maine (TCD) -- A 16-year-old male was reportedly taken into custody for allegedly fatally shooting a 14-year-old girl in her home last week. On July 21, Maine State Police identified the victim as Brooke McLaughlin and said she was found deceased in her home Monday, July 18. According to WCSH-TV, someone also reportedly stole McLaughlin’s mother’s 2010 Chevy Impala, but it was later recovered in Wayne.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

15-Year-Old Accused of Killing a Mt. Vernon Girl is Identified

The identity of a 15-year-old accused of killing a teenage girl in Mt. Vernon has been revealed in court. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Aiden Grant, 15, of Wayne has been charged with murder. He made a court appearance in Waterville on Monday and is currently being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.
MOUNT VERNON, ME
WMTW

Bail is set for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Turner

LEWISTON, Maine — 36-year-old Sabattus resident Amber Smith had her first appearance in court in a fatal hit and run case. She is facing manslaughter and impaired driving charges for the death of 46-year-old Turner resident Tina White. White was found on the side of the County Road near...
TURNER, ME
wgan.com

Argument at Anson market results in stabbing, police say

A Chebeague Island man is accused of stabbing another man at a market in Anson. 41-year-old Jason Bushey is charged with elevated aggravated assault. Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Bushey argued with a 42-year-old man by the checkout counter at Vicneire’s Market on July 9. Lancaster says Bushey then waited for the man in the parking lot, where the argument escalated and Bushey stabbed him.
ANSON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Maine State Police
NECN

Police Make Arrest in Homicide of 14-Year-Old Girl in Maine

Authorities have arrested a suspect on a murder charge in connection with the homicide of a 14-year-old girl in Mount Vernon, Maine. Brooke McLaughlin was found dead in her home around 6 p.m. Monday, state police said. Her death was initially deemed suspicious, but the medical examiner's office determined Wednesday that she had been killed.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman charged with manslaughter after fatal hit-and-run in Turner

TURNER, Maine — A Sabattus woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter, following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Turner on Saturday. On Saturday, July 23, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook, saying deputies had responded to County Road near Fortin Drive around 10:30 a.m. when a local woman was found on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. Police said her injuries looked like she had been hit by a car from behind while out walking.
TURNER, ME
foxbangor.com

New York man indicted for stabbing in Maine

AUGUSTA-The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a New York man in connection with a stabbing. Hector Rivera,26, was arrested following a stabbing on Maine Avenue in Farmingdale in June. The 31-year-old victim was taken to Maine General Medical Center . According to court records, Rivera was found about an...
FARMINGDALE, ME
WGME

Body recovered from Presumpscot River

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- The body of a missing swimmer was recovered in Falmouth, according to police. Crews were searching for a man who went into the Presumpscot River and didn't resurface. Police say the body of an 18-year-old man was recovered around 9 p.m. Sunday. A helicopter and divers were...
FALMOUTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Juvenile arrested in connection to death of Mount Vernon teenager

MOUNT VERNON — The Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection to the death of 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin of Mount Vernon. McLaughlin was found deceased in her home on July 18 just after 6 p.m. According to a Maine State Police spokesperson, state police detectives arrested a...
MOUNT VERNON, ME
Kool AM

Arrest Made In Killing Of Maine Teen

Earlier this week, we told you about the killing of a 14 year old girl from Mount Vernon. Brooke McLaughlin had been found deceased, by her mother, in the family home on Monday evening. Now, it appears an arrest has been made in the case. According to a press release...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Search to resume Monday for missing swimmer in Presumpscot River in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Maine — Emergency responders are investigating a report of a missing swimmer in the Presumpscot River near the Allen Avenue Extension bridge in Falmouth. Officials with Falmouth Police tell WMTW News 8 Sunday night that the search is not currently underway, but has not yet been successful and will resume on Monday.
FALMOUTH, ME
wgan.com

Death of Maine teen ruled homicide, victim identified

The death of a teenager in the Kennebec County town of Mt. Vernon has been ruled a homicide. The girl’s mother says she returned home Monday, and found her 14-year-old daughter’s body. Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety said the teen was identified as Brooke...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy