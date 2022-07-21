A Maine mother returned home to find her 14-year-old daughter dead. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The victim’s mother also reported one of her cars was missing from their driveway.

Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl in Mount Vernon as a homicide, and looking for a stolen car that may be connected to the case.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department received a report of the incident Monday evening after the girl’s mother found her dead in their home, according to a statement issued by state police.

The victim’s mother also reported one of her cars missing from their driveway: a red 2010 Chevy Impala with a Maine support wildlife license plate of 410-AVW.

State police evidence technicians and detectives worked Monday night into Tuesday looking for evidence and conducting interviews, and an autopsy done Tuesday ruled the death a homicide. The car was located that morning as well, in Wayne, Maine, but detectives are looking for information from anyone who saw the car Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.