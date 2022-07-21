ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

North Angelo Branch Library closes for renovations

By Rosanna Fraire, San Angelo Standard-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJLBq_0gnr7mwj00

The North Angelo Branch Library is expected to be closed for six to nine months for a "much needed renovation," according to a news release.

For the past year, the Tom Green County Library System has been making plans and raising funds for the renovation of the 47-year-old library at 3001 N. Chadbourne St.

“We're excited to embark on the construction phase of the North Branch expansion project, made possible through community and county support," Library Director Jill Donegan said. "We're grateful to the Tom Green County Friends of the Library, the Library Advisory Board and a number of local foundations for recognizing the need for this project and pledging their support. While key fundraising goals have been met, we are still seeking donations to top off the project. We regret the extended closure but know that this disruption in operations will be well worth it as we upgrade the facility.”

In the meantime, patrons can visit the Stephens Central Library downtown at 33 W. Beauregard Ave. or Angelo West Branch Library at 3013 Vista del Arroyo.

For more information, call the Tom Green County Library System at 325-655-7321.

