Here's what to expect from Ohio State at 2022 Big Ten football media days

The Big Ten football schedule will officially begin Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Ohio State and the rest conference will begin the annual media days Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium where head coaches and players from each Big Ten team will preview the upcoming season.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will open up the event with a 45-minute press conference, answering questions likely about conference expansion and realignment, USC and UCLA joining the conference, Name, Image and Likeness , College Football Playoff expansion along with many other topics.

Here's what you need to know heading into next week.

Press conference schedule

Tuesday, July 26

10:15-11 a.m. Kevin Warren, Big Ten commissioner

11-11:15 a.m. Scott Frost, Nebraska

11:15-11:30 a.m. Michael Locksley, Maryland

11:30-11:45 a.m. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

11:45 a.m.-noon Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

12:00-12:15 Tom Allen, Indiana

12:15-12:30 p.m. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

12:30-12:45 p.m. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Wednesday, July 27

11-11:15 a.m. Jeff Brohm, Purdue

11:15-11:30 a.m. Bret Bielema, Illinois

11:30-11:45 a.m. Mel Tucker, Michigan State

11:45 a.m.-noon Greg Schiano, Rutgers

noon-12:15 p.m. James Franklin, Penn State

12:15-12:30 p.m. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

12:30-12:45 p.m. Ryan Day, Ohio State

How to watch Big Ten football media days

Big Ten Network will air 13 hours of live programming from media days including press conferences for all 14 Big Ten head coaches and Warren starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday. Coverage can also be streamed from the Fox Sports app.

Which Ohio State players will be at Big Ten media days?

Safety Ronnie Hickman , wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and quarterback C.J. Stroud will represent Ohio State in Indianapolis. They are expected to speak from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Head coach Ryan Day is also scheduled to speak at an individual podium session from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

