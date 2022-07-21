How KJ Henry, Clemson football teammates raised money with NIL deals for dad's kidney transplant

CHARLOTTE – Keith Henry was out of the hospital and home just in time for a visit from his son, Clemson football defensive end K.J. Henry, during ACC Media Days.

As K.J. answered questions from reporters Wednesday afternoon at The Westin downtown, Keith was about 20 minutes away in Harrisburg.

"He's doing great," K.J. said. "He's probably chilling and listening to me all day."

Keith suffered from kidney disease for more than 15 years and desperately needed a donor. Last week, he had transplant surgery. Most of the cost was covered by K.J. and teammates, who took advantage of NIL opportunities and raised more than $3,000 at a meet-and-greet autograph session in March.

K.J. said he didn't hesitate to ask for help. Among those who came to his aid were Xavier Thomas, Will Shipley, B.T. Potter, Beaux Collins, Phil Mafah, Davis Allen, Jake Briningstool, Marcus Tate and Cade Klubnik.

"I know the people I'm surrounded with," K.J. said. "I already knew the answer was going to be yes. It's genuinely easy to ask for someone else's help. No one is too good. That's one of the best things about being at Clemson."

K.J.'s experience led him to continue working with Help Hope Live, a medical fundraising company.

"The whole experience has been a blessing for my family and, really, myself," K.J. said. "Now I get to dive into Help Hope Live and help other families because I know it's not easy for every family to raise money that fast and to find a donor that fast. It even threw me for a surprise by how fast we were able to do it and I now that's just not the case with everybody.

"... But it turned out awesome. My dad is in a good place now."

