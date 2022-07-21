ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

How KJ Henry, Clemson football teammates raised money with NIL deals for dad's kidney transplant

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1kGy_0gnr6zD900

CHARLOTTE – Keith Henry was out of the hospital and home just in time for a visit from his son, Clemson football defensive end K.J. Henry, during ACC Media Days.

As K.J. answered questions from reporters Wednesday afternoon at The Westin downtown, Keith was about 20 minutes away in Harrisburg.

"He's doing great," K.J. said. "He's probably chilling and listening to me all day."

Keith suffered from kidney disease for more than 15 years and desperately needed a donor. Last week, he had transplant surgery. Most of the cost was covered by K.J. and teammates, who took advantage of NIL opportunities and raised more than $3,000 at a meet-and-greet autograph session in March.

K.J. said he didn't hesitate to ask for help. Among those who came to his aid were Xavier Thomas, Will Shipley, B.T. Potter, Beaux Collins, Phil Mafah, Davis Allen, Jake Briningstool, Marcus Tate and Cade Klubnik.

"I know the people I'm surrounded with," K.J. said. "I already knew the answer was going to be yes. It's genuinely easy to ask for someone else's help. No one is too good. That's one of the best things about being at Clemson."

More from ACC Media Days

K.J.'s experience led him to continue working with Help Hope Live, a medical fundraising company.

"The whole experience has been a blessing for my family and, really, myself," K.J. said. "Now I get to dive into Help Hope Live and help other families because I know it's not easy for every family to raise money that fast and to find a donor that fast. It even threw me for a surprise by how fast we were able to do it and I now that's just not the case with everybody.

"... But it turned out awesome. My dad is in a good place now."

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Why Clemson has 'never had a quarterback room like this' under Swinney

Dabo Swinney has had his fair share of high-profile quarterbacks at Clemson. Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and Tajh Boyd are among the headliners. Kyle Parker, Chad Kelly (even if it didn’t work out at Clemson), Kelly Bryant and D.J. Uiagalelei are some other notable names that have been inside the Tigers’ quarterback room during Swinney’s 14-year tenure as the head coach.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

22-year-old hit by car while trying to secure items on truck

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that a 22-year-old died on Sunday afternoon following a crash along US 76/123 (Clemson Boulevard) Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:10 p.m. According to troopers, the victim was illegally parked on the side of the road trying...
SENECA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead in Upstate crash involving a pedestrian

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A 22-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian. That's according to the Oconee County coroner's office. The coroner said the crash happened Sunday afternoon near Seneca on Clemson Boulevard. Troopers say a vehicle was illegally parked on the right side of the...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Checking up on Baby Clyde

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We first told you about Clyde Childs and his family back in June. A fundraiser was held in support of the family for medical bills. Clyde is only ten-months-old and battles hydrocephalus and aortic valve stenosis. The happy baby and his parents recently had a...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Manager at Upstate Correctional Institute charged for relationship with inmate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that the commissary manager at Livesay Correctional Institution was recently charged for a relationship she had with an inmate. Officials said 49-year-old Vickie Renee White was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with an inmate and misconduct in...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davis Allen
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Xavier Thomas
WYFF4.com

1 dead in Upstate house fire, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — One person is dead following a house fire in Spartanburg. That's according to the Spartanburg County coroner's office. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said he, along with the Drayton Fire Department and the Spartanburg County sheriff's office, were called to Cannons Campground Road on Sunday morning. Clevenger said...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver charged following hit-and-run in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was charged on Sunday following a hit-and-run on Lakeside Drive. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:15 a.m. According to troopers, the victim was trying to cross the road when they were hit by an oncoming...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed on Hwy 81 in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has left one person dead in Anderson County. Troopers said at 5:44 a.m., a motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 81 when they made an improper U-turn and were hit by a truck. The motorcyclist was then ejected from the bike and then hit by another car.
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from deadly shooting in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim killed during a shooting on Saturday morning. Deputies from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office were called to a disturbance reported on Allgood Bridge Road around 12:30 a.m. While they were responding, dispatchers received reports of a gunshot.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Transplant#Kidney Disease#Athletics#American Football#Westin
FOX Carolina

Nurse helps victim in major crash

The chefs cook 1,300 to 1,500 meals per day. Volunteers split this, but McQueen says it’s hard to keep them on board. One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex on East Terrace Drive in Easley, according to the Easley Fire Department. Take a look inside...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies driver from motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said a motorcyclist died on Sunday after crashing on I-85 South near mile marker 68. Troopers said the crash happened at around 3:57 p.m. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along I-85 South when they lost control, spilled...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man dies after falling from South Carolina tower

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man working on a tower in Anderson County has been found dead. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fell while working on the tower at Williams Road near Interstate 85 and Highway 187. His name has not been released.
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for 71-year-old not seen, heard from since June

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 71-year-old who was last seen in June. Donnie Merck was last seen on Ford Circle in Greer, however he was believed to be in Louisiana on June 29, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No one has seen or heard from him since.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Body found along road in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found early Sunday morning along the road in Greenville County. Deputies responded to Worth Street near Palmetto Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a person lying in the road unresponsive. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GCSO: 18-year-old charged in connection to shooting at Upstate business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office charged a man after two people were injured Monday in a shooting at a business. 18-year-old Jaquan Kayne Alston has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy