Menlo Park, CA

Menlo Park: Survey asks community to weigh in on major SRI redevelopment plan

By Cameron Rebosio
 5 days ago
The developer behind the Parkline project, a large mixed-use revamp of the SRI International research facility in Menlo Park, is doing an outreach tour for residents to weigh in on plans to build housing, new offices and public open space on the campus....

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park's Burgess Pool contract is up for approval, would extend operations by one year

A proposal to have Tim Sheeper operate Burgess Pool in Menlo Park for another year is up for approval by the City Council tonight at the July 26 council meeting. The contract, negotiated between city staff and Team Sheeper, Inc., would extend Sheeper's operations of Burgess Pool through Aug. 31, 2023. The rest of the terms remain unchanged from the current agreement, despite a request from Sheeper for a five-year contract extension and compensation for revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Guest opinion: We support the Flood School housing compromise

Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller recently released a reasonable compromise to develop teacher and staff housing at the former Flood School Site while also minimizing traffic impacts to adjoining neighborhoods. The three of us believe this is a good compromise with a practical approach to building badly needed housing capacity, mitigating traffic and helping the Ravenswood City School District level the financial playing field with neighboring school districts.
TheAlmanac

Still have questions about California's composting law? Here's what you need to know.

Counties, cities are required to tell the state how much organic waste they're generating by Aug. 1. On an early February morning, the sun rises as a huge trailer filled with food scraps, soiled paper and yard trimmings is hoisted to a near vertical position at Recology's Blossom Valley Organics composting facility in Vernalis in San Joaquin County. Immediately, 25 tons of organic waste tumbles out. It'll soon get sorted by machinery and workers to remove any inorganic materials from the mix. Then starts the two-month-long decomposition process before it becomes compost. About 1,500 tons of organic waste are delivered to the facility every day, including what's generated by Mountain View's commercial businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheAlmanac

Pedestrian dies in Palo Alto Caltrain collision

The southbound track of Caltrain through Palo Alto reopened Saturday evening but at reduced speeds, following an incident in which a train fatally struck an individual near West Meadow Drive earlier that afternoon. Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said trains were single-tracking through the affected area until was cleared. The collision...
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Two Woodside council incumbents are running for reelection

Also, former Councilman Paul Goeld pulled papers to run for vacant seat. Woodside Mayor Dick Brown and Councilman Brian Dombkowski are seeking reelection this fall. The Town Council, which is currently a seven-member body, will make the move to five members when it switches from the "from-district" to a "by-district" elections system beginning on Nov. 8.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

East Palo Alto to tow RVs and expand housing options

After moving to East Palo Alto in December 2020, Christopher Kao took to running on the Bay Trail as a way to exercise and meet neighbors as he familiarized himself with his new community. To avoid ongoing construction on Bay Road, Kao accessed the trail from his home on Pulgas Street by using Weeks Street.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Stanford Medicine steps up fellowship training in abortion care

OB/GYN program seeks to expand medical student and resident physician knowledge of complex family planning amid shrinking educational opportunities. As some states adopt abortion bans in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Stanford University Medicine is increasing access to a program teaching abortion care and complex family planning for visiting medical students and resident doctors.
STANFORD, CA
TheAlmanac

Grazing goats carry out wildfire prevention work in PV

The sound of 'bah' is bringing a pleasant background noise to residents of The Sequoias retirement community in Portola Valley. Some 99 goats and sheep have been grazing on flammable brush on the hills, creek and land adjacent to the Sequoia Trail over the last few weeks. Toto, a Dobermann, stands guard against mountain lions who might prey on the animals.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

MTC aims to develop single mapping, wayfinding system for Bay Area transit

The Bay Area's myriad transit agencies could soon utilize a single mapping system after the region's transportation planning agency approved a contract to streamline transit information and guidance. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission's Operations Committee approved a $6 million contract Friday with the mapping company Applied Wayfinding Inc. to develop a...
TRAFFIC
TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
News and information for Menlo Park, CA

