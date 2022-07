BUFFALO, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was sentenced to 50 years in prison last week for raping his girlfriend and keeping her against her will in a closet for several days. In a statement, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Judge Sheila A. DiTullio handed Bryam Bassett the maximum sentence plus 25 years of post-release supervision. Bassett was convicted May 5 of two counts of rape, one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

