After two hours of public comments, many in opposition to new multifamily housing units in town, Woodside's draft housing element is on its way to the state for review. Speakers told the council on the evening of Tuesday, July 12, about everything from their concerns about more building resulting in increased traffic and fire danger to the "desecration" of Woodside's rural character. The council ultimately voted 5-1, with Mayor Dick Brown in opposition, to a modified version of the town's housing plan, which made some concessions but left much of the multifamily housing plans in place.

WOODSIDE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO