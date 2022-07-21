ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ACLU: More than 200 businesses sign letter against proposed Indiana abortion legislation

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana branch of the ACLU says more than 200 businesses have signed a letter opposing abortion legislation introduced Wednesday by Senate Republicans.

The proposed legislation would prohibit abortions throughout all stages of the fetus’ development in a pregnant woman’s uterus from implantation until birth except in limited situations. This includes when the abortion is necessary to prevent a substantial permanent impairment of the life of the mother or the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest.

After the legislation was introduced, Indiana ACLU released a letter calling for businesses to oppose the legislation. In the letter, the Indiana ACLU said restrictions on access to abortion threatens the health, independence, and economic stability of employees and customers.

More than 200 businesses signed the letter, saying they stand against policies “that hinder people’s health, independence, and ability to fully succeed in the workplace.” This includes bakeries, bike shops, and even law firms.

One of those businesses is Emmis Communications, which hosted an event to announce the letter Thursday afternoon.

Representatives from the ACLU and several women-owned businesses argue that they believe an abortion ban would harm women in the workplace and could make our state lose business.

“We depend on big corporations who can draw employees to our state. We depend on tourism in downtown Indy and in Hamilton County,” said Kristin Kohn, owner of Silver in the City. “I would hate to see for that, for any of those numbers to go down as a result, for people to choose that maybe Indiana’s a state that they don’t want to live and work in because of the restrictive laws.”

The advocates say right now is the best time to tell lawmakers how you feel about abortion access before the special session starts on Monday. The full text of the letter can be found below. For a list of companies that signed the letter, visit the ACLU website .

It’s time for companies to stand up for reproductive health care.

Equality in the workplace is one of the most important business issues of our time. When everyone is empowered to succeed, our companies, our communities and our economy are better for it.

Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, threatens the health, independence and economic stability of our employees and customers. Simply put, it goes against our values, and is bad for business. It impairs our ability to build diverse and inclusive workforce pipelines, recruit top talent across the states, and protect the well-being of all the people who keep our businesses thriving day in and out.

Bans on equality put our families, communities, businesses and the economy at risk.

We, the undersigned, employ Hoosiers across the state of Indiana and stand against policies that hinder people’s health, independence and ability to fully succeed in the workplace.

ACLU letter
