A well-regarded vegan restaurant will soon close its doors. Verdine, a restaurant in the Heights, will shutter on July 31. Opened in April 2019, Verdine evolved out of the Ripe Cuisine food truck and built a following at the weekly Urban Harvest farmers market and other venues. In a lengthy message posted to the restaurant's social media feeds, owner Stephane Hoban explains that she has accepted an offer to end her lease early. She thanks the restaurant's customers and staff for their support.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO