Season 7 of "Good Bones" has arrived, starring Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine turning run-down fixer-uppers around Indianapolis into gorgeous new homes. But renovating a house today is much tougher than ever, and Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Laine, have had their fair share of frustrations along the way. Curious to hear more about the highs and lows they've experienced lately, we had a chat with this duo about what fans can expect in Season 7 (including a cute new cast member) as well as their top tips for homebuyers, sellers, and owners today.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO