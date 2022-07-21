Woman Killed By Train In Camas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The passenger in a car that crashed in a Beaverton yard died Saturday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The car crashed into a yard in the 19300 block of SW Blanton, officials said, and added the “vehicle that crashed was associated with the yard it crashed in.”
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A brazen biker was tracked down by the Washington County Sheriff's Office air support unit Friday morning after several commuters reported the motorcyclist driving recklessly at more than 100 miles per hour down Highway 26 in the Hillsboro area. Over the previous few days, law...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened early Wednesday morning near Sandy, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, along with Clackamas Fire crews, responded to a crash in the 41800 block of Southeast Wildcat Mountain Drive. Deputies arrived to...
Unidentified 65-year-old female was struck at the train crossing on SE Lechner Street. An unidentified 65-year-old female was struck and killed by a train early Thursday in East Clark County. On Thursday (July 21) at about 4:16 a.m., Camas Police, Washougal Police and Camas-Washougal Fire were dispatched to a collision...
One driver was killed and the other seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sconce Road south of Canby Saturday afternoon. Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a head-on traffic crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in the 8800 block of Sconce Road, near the intersection with Canby-Marquam Highway and the Smyrna United Church of Christ.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has recovered a firearm found in a child’s car seat after a Thursday night crash in north Portland. Police say officers from the North Precinct responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Hurst Avenue where arriving officers found a silver car in the middle of the street. The car’s bumper was detached and hanging off after hitting an empty vehicle according to police.
EDITORS NOTE: This story was sent to us by Gordon, a follower of local law enforcement stories. The Herald rarely runs crime stories, but we reach out to you anytime our thousands of readers can help. This man was arrested at the INTEL parking garage at RONLER ACRES. Watch this Video!
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman was hit and killed by a train in Washougal early Thursday morning, the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency said. They said the incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. near 6th Street where it turns into Southeast Lechner Street, and D Street. A 65-year-old...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Oaks Amusement Park closed early Friday night after incidents of “unruly behavior and altercations.” The amusement park’s Open Skate Session was also canceled. The park posted to Facebook sharing the news shortly after 7:30 p.m. saying, “This behavior did not align with...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oaks Amusement Park told visitors to go home early Friday evening after a fight that broke out among minors escalated into a reported threat to “shoot up the park,” Portland police said. The park confirmed to KOIN 6 News that management decided to...
Authorities identified 54-year-old Lee W Joner, from Ridgefield, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on July 20 in Cowlitz County. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place just before 3 a.m. on the State Route 503 spur, at milepost 38. According to the investigation reports, Lee W Joner was heading northbound when his 2008 Chevy Silverado drifted off the roadway to the left and crashed into a fence.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in a deadly MAX station shooting. Court documents obtained by FOX 12 show that 18-year-old Hector Agueta-Navarette has been charged with the death of 43-year-old Lucian Thibodeaux who was shot at the East 162nd Avenue MAX station around 5 a.m. on July 1.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot by a resident after breaking into a home early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue. They found a man who had been shot a few blocks away. They used a tourniquet on the arm of the man. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Several more victims have stepped forward to claim they were violated by 26-year-old Brandon Jones, who was allegedly arrested for a violent rape in May of 2022. Now, Kennewick police investigators are extending their search to the Seattle and Portland metro areas, where Jones is believed to have ties.
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – A death investigation is underway in Clackamas after a missing woman was found dead Thursday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was found in a field near the 11200 block of Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Investigators said...
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — The body of a woman reported missing in Happy Valley has been found. 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was last seen on Tuesday near Sunnyside Road and Valley View Terrace. She was reported missing after failing to report for work on Wednesday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office...
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police launched an investigation on Thursday after discovering a woman shot to death inside of a vehicle early that morning. According to the Salem Police Department, patrol officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to a welfare check request in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast.
