Vail Resorts set a goal to eliminate emissions, deliver zero waste to landfills and offset its overall impact to forest and habitat areas by 2030, the Denver Post reported. “The company will purchase renewable energy to offset its 263,000 megawatt hours of electricity usage across all its resorts and will work with local utilities and governments near its resorts to push more renewable energy options into the local grids,” the Denver Post reported. “In addition to growing its recycling and composting programs and urging vendors to source recyclable products, Vail Resorts is committing to ‘minimizing and eliminating the impact of any future resort development’ by planting or restoring an acre of forest for every acre it displaces through operations.”

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO