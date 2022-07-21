Kyler Murray, Cardinals agree to five-year, $230.5 million contract extension

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

After a dramatic start to the offseason, things have appeared to settle down between the Arizona Cardinals and franchise quarterback Kyler Murray's camp in recent months. The two-time Pro Bowler made things official with the team that selected him first overall in 2019, inking a massive contract extension on Thursday.

As spring turned to summer, word from Cardinals' brass hinted that a new deal for Murray was coming. It was reported last week that an extension for the signal-caller coming before training camp was "a very reasonable likelihood."

Rookies reported to Arizona's training camp on Thursday, while Murray and other non-first-year players are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday. The Cardinals picked up the speedster's fifth-year option in April, and though he sat out the beginning of voluntary organized team activities, he eventually joined his teammates.

In 46 career regular-season games over his first three NFL seasons, Murray has registered a 66.9% completion percentage with 11,480 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions while adding 314 carries for 1,786 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.