Montana State

Montana Senator Says We Are One Vote Away from Gun Confiscation

By Aaron Flint
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 4 days ago
We are simply one vote away from a dangerous gun confiscation bill passing in the United States Senate and being signed into law. That was the warning from Montana's US Senator Steve Daines on Thursday morning, one day after the House Judiciary Committee passed a measure banning semi-automatic rifles....

