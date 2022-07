Bugatti Greenwich is the first dealer in North America to receive the prestigious award. Each year, the Sales Excellence Program recognizes the top three performing brand managers from around the world who not only meet sales targets, but who also showcase what it means to be an official Bugatti representative. In 2021, Cygler exceeded his target by more than double, skyrocketing him to become the No. 1 dealer in the world.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO