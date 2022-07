There usually is nothing politicians love better than their moments of benevolent generosity. Legislators who opposed a program they deemed a pork project will nonetheless stand beaming with a large sweepstakes-winner-style check for a photo opportunity. The negotiations about who will announce a grant, loan or other funding when the money originates with the federal government, passes through the state and trickles to a municipality is akin to making the seating chart for a peace treaty signing. Everyone wants in.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO