Cullman, AL

Children’s production of ‘Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr.’ set for this fall

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Community Theatre will stage a production of “Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr.” in September, and the group is holding auditions for kids ages 8-15 Friday and Saturday, July 29-30. The  auditions will take place from 9 a.m.-noon at The Little House at Art Park located at 1031 Second St. SW in Cullman.

The musical is an adaptation of four of Barbara Park’s best-selling books and created by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich.

Director Cindy Pass shared, “This piece was chosen because of the curriculum connection with reading. The Junie B. Jones series by Barbara Park has been a favorite for young children and teachers for many years. The opportunity to produce this show with young actors for young children is very special to me. We will be in rehearsals for about two months before our performance in late September. It’s a great after-school project for the kids in the cast.”

Auditions are open to all kids Cullman County ages 8-15. Those auditioning must be accompanied by a parent and be prepared to sing a song of their choice and read from a script.

The musical will join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where she faces many new challenges. Junie will have to grapple with her best friend Lucille finding new best friends and having to make new friends for herself.  While in Mr. Scary’s class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and discovers she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting.

Featuring many lovable characters and fun-filled songs, “Junie B. Jones the Musical Jr.” is a great opportunity for young actors to have their debuts in community theater.

Performance dates are Sept. 29-30, 2022.

Get more information at https://tinyurl.com/JunieBJonesJr .

Cullman Community Theatre is sponsored by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism.

