North Myrtle Beach, SC

Pennsylvania prison escapee found, arrested in North Myrtle Beach, SC

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
 5 days ago
A man from Berwick, Pennsylvania was arrested by United States Marshals Wednesday evening and was brought to the J. Rueben Detention Center in Horry County.

Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, escaped the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania while on cleanup duties Sunday morning, the PA homepage reported.

According to the article, Vargo was serving time for violating his parole in the Minimal Offenders Unit. He is now pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

Vargo’s girlfriend, Amanda Saxer was arrested along with Vargo and was booked at J. Rueben Long Detention center.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce told PA homepage in a statement that Vargo and his girlfriend will be held without bail until they see a jury.

“Their flight nearly 700 miles from facing their charges shows both their determination to avoid (Vargo’s) charges and law enforcement’s determination (to) ensure accused criminals face the justice system,” Sanguedolce said in a statement. “Clearly, they cannot be trusted to appear to answer for their charges.”

Vargo and Saxer were found in the Barefoot Landing area of North Myrtle Beach, according to News 13.

