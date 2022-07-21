ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ron Howard Recalls His Parents’ ‘Fairy Tale’ Love Story

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Epc4z_0gnr2EJC00

While promoting his and his brother Clint’s new book, “The Boys; A Memoir of Hollywood and Family,” Ron Howard previously made an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to speak about the love between his parents, Rance and Jean Howard.

While speaking to Seth Meyers, Howard opened up about his parent’s love story. The duo was married from 1949 to Jean’s death in 2000. “Look, their whole love story is kind of a fairy tale,” Ron explained. “It’s one of the reasons that we wanted to tell it [in the book]. These two people, they had, you know, they later in life, called themselves the sophisticated hicks.”

Ron Howard then said his parents had no business dreaming of Hollywood. “Dad wanted to be a singing cowboy. Couldn’t carry a tune. Thank God nobody told him. But they met at University of Oklahoma, they fell in love, and you know, the reality is, they ran off to be in the business together.”

Ron Howard then said that his parents ran off to New York City together and actually succeeded. However, Howard’s father would tell a different story. “But the story was always, ‘Yeah, you know, I left and I got a summer-stock thing, and she went to New York, and then lo and behold, we discovered each other again, and then we somehow got cast in this children’s theater thing together. We both got jobs! Wow!’”

Following the children’s theater casting, Ron Howard’s parents fell in love and then got married in Kentucky because, according to Howard, there wasn’t a waiting period.

Meanwhile, Ron Howard also spoke about his mother’s dedication to the Howard family and how she helped get everyone careers. “Without her, her energy, her vision, her creativity, none of it would have happened.”

Ron Howard Recalls His Parents Making One Last Trip to New York Before His Mother’s Death

Earlier his year, Ron Howard spoke to Kate Hudson on her and her brother’s podcast, “Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson,” about the trip his parents took to New. York City prior to his mother’s death.

“They wanted to see the apartment where they had really been those, you know, bohemian kids,” Ron Howard explained. “They pulled up – and this is so much like a movie, or a Dickens’ novel – [they see] literally a wrecking ball swinging through the air, taking the building out!”

Ron Howard said that while he thought this would be a terrible thing to see, his mother notably had a different opinion about the situation. “Here’s my mom’s vibe. I said, ‘Mom, were you disappointed about that?’ And she said, ‘Oh, no, we felt really lucky… Lucky that we got to be the last ones to see it.’”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Clint and Ron Howard Discuss Their First Prize-Winning Film

Ron Howard and his brother Clint revealed a lot about their youth in a 2021 memoir titled The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family. Ron shared anecdotes of how his parents prepared him to be an actor at the age of three. They were always a Hollywood family. And Ron always collaborated with his brother Clint. They’ve always known each other best.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Describes How His Parents Prepared Him to Be an Actor

Ron Howard and his brother Clint co-authored a memoir titled The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family. It’s a revealing glimpse into their lives growing up together and how they were raised. They’ve shared a lot about their parallel careers. We’ve learned about their relationships with their parents. Ron has shared how his parents prepared him to be an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Remembers Don Knotts on Late Actor’s Birthday

Actor-director Ron Howard is sweetly remembering his costar from The Andy Griffith Show, Don Knotts, on Knotts’ birthday. Howard offers up some tender words about Knotts in a message from Twitter on Thursday. Of course, Knotts played Deputy Barney Fife in the CBS sitcom. That was opposite Howard, who played Opie Taylor, Andy Taylor’s son. Let’s see what Howard writes here about his dear friend.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Oklahoma State
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack, Wife Furious Over Malia And Sasha's Spending Habits? Ex-First Couple Are Reportedly 'Bregrudgingly Resigned' To Being Bank Parents

Malia Obama and Sasha Obama had to grow up in the public being the daughters of former U.S. president Barack Obama and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama. The ex-first daughters, aside from acing it their respective studies, both Malia and Sasha have also been admired for their sense of style.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Jean Howard
Person
Oliver Hudson
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Seth Meyers
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard Family#Love Story#University Of Oklahoma
DoYouRemember?

The Positive Changes In Frank Fritz’s Life Since Being Fired From ‘American Pickers’

Frank Fritz was reported to have left the American Pickers series deliberately for some time owing to health issues. However, his attempt to return failed after his fallout with fellow star Mike Wolfe upon realizing the show had moved on and wishes to continue without him. Frank Fritz’s health, thankfully, is getting better, and his antique store is the other part of his life that is improving.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Frank Sinatra Was My Enemy Who Called Me "Fat, Old and Ugly." Then, We Had Dinner One Night.

Frank Sinatra was one of the most influential music artists of the 20th century. His career took him from a skinny matinee idol during World War II, to the consummate interpreter of the American songbook. He never took his movie career too seriously but left behind a string of memorable performances (From Here to Eternity, The Manchurian Candidate). He was also one of the most sought-after celebrities of his time. As the leader of the so-called “Rat Pack” Sinatra also rubbed elbows with the mob and could be a vindictive bully. It is this Sinatra that gossip columnist Liz Smith took exception. She was unafraid to call Sinatra out in print, and then she became the target of his rage ... that is, until they sat down for a meal and everything changed. From the August 1988 issue of Good Housekeeping, here is Liz's recollection of her dinner with Sinatra. — Alex Belth, Hearst archivist.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Former Secretary Recalls Working for The Duke

Imagine being the secretary to John Wayne and having people call up all the time wanting to speak to The Duke. Julie Hovanian remembers quite well. At one time, she had the interesting duty of fielding those calls. Not everyone made it past the gatekeeper right there. Still, Hovanian would recall her time working for Wayne. In fact, in this short clip released by the John Wayne Estate, she talks about her role. Hovanian would remember getting a call from TV star Telly Savalas, best known for Kojak.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

514K+
Followers
55K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy