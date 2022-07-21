ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Apprehended After Attack Leaves Woman Unconscious In Albany

By Michael Mashburn
 5 days ago
Four suspects are behind bars after police said they beat a woman unconscious near Lexington Avenue and Orange Street in Albany Tuesday, July 19. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Albany Police Department

Four suspects are behind bars after police said they beat a woman unconscious in the Capital District.

Firefighters in Albany found the 43-year-old victim at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, lying unresponsive on a sidewalk on Lexington Avenue near Orange Street.

Albany Police learned that the woman had gotten into an altercation with a group of people who kicked and punched her several times in the body and face.

The attack left her with several injuries and she eventually lost consciousness, police said.

Medics treated the woman at the scene before she was rushed to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where she was in critical but stable condition.

Officers eventually located four individuals matching the suspect descriptions near Clinton Avenue and Robin Street.

The suspects, all from Albany, were arrested and charged with one count of gang assault.

They were identified as:

  • Lorenia Reed, age 23
  • Anquay Gaymon, age 25
  • Rashidah Hemingway, age 28
  • Dominique Little, age 29

Comments / 7

Theresa Noto
4d ago

And that's just what they'll teach their children, like the women pointing a gun at one of her baby daddies who told her 10 year old son to stab him and he did! Sad, the mold has been cast!

Reply
5
 

