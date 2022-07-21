ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall TV 2022: See Every Premiere Date

By Tia Bailey
 5 days ago
Fall is quickly approaching, and it’s near time for pumpkin spice lattes and new TV. CBS, ABC, NBC, the CW, and Fox have all released their schedule for Fall 2022 TV dates and debuts.

The CW’s “DC ‘s Stargirl” is returning for season 3 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. The show follows Courtney Whitmore, a student who “becomes the inspiration for a whole new generation of superheroes.”

“Monarch,” a new series starring country music star Trace Adkins, is set to premiere on Fox on Sunday, September 11 at 8 p.m. The show will focus on characters Dottie and Albie Roman, two musicians who create a country music dynasty together.

Monday, September 19 brings 8 shows. A new season of NBC’s “The Voice” will premiere at 8 p.m., as well as a reboot of the 1990’s show “Quantum Leap,” which will premiere on the channel at 10 p.m. Fox will show the first episode of a new season of “9-1-1” at 8 p.m., and season 2 of the drama series “The Cleaning Lady” right after at 9 p.m. Season 4 of “Bob Hearts Abishola” will be on CBS at 8:30 p.m. CBS will also premiere a new season of NCIS at 9 p.m., “The Neighborhood” at 8 p.m., and “NCIS: Hawai’i” at 10 p.m.

If you’re wanting an FBI marathon, CBS has you covered on the 20th. The channel will premiere season 5 of “FBI” at 8 p.m., followed by season 2 of “FBI: International” at 9 p.m., and season 4 of “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 p.m. Also on the 20th, season 5 of medical drama “New Amsterdam” will premiere on NBC at 10 p.m. Another medical drama, “The Resident,” will begin season 5 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

ABC hops into the mix on Wednesday, September 21, with several broadcasts. “The Conners” will premiere at 8 p.m.; “The Goldbergs” at 8:30 p.m.; “Abbott Elementary” at 9 p.m.; “Home Economics” at 9:30 p.m., and “Big Sky” at 20 p.m.

Also on September 21:

“Survivor” 8 p.m. on CBS

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. on Fox

“The Amazing Race” 10 p.m. on CBS

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. on NBC

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. on NBC

“Lego Masters” 9 p.m. on Fox

“Chicago P.D.” 10 p.m. on NBC

Thursday, September 22 is a day for Law & Order fans. NBC premieres “Law & Order at 8 p.m.”, followed by “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 p.m., as well as “Law & Order: Organized Crime” at 10 p.m.

Friday, September 23 debuts a new season of “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Several Fox favorites will be on September 25, such as “The Simpsons” at 8 p.m. and “Bob’s burgers” at 9:00 p.m. “Family Guy” will follow soon after at 9:30 p.m.

Also on September 25:

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” 8 p.m. on ABC

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” 9 p.m. on ABC

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. on ABC

Reality TV fans should be sure to tune in to “Bachelor in Paradise,” premiering on the 27th at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Also on September 27:

“La Brea” 9 p.m. on NBC

“The Rookie: Feds” 10 p.m. on ABC

A new season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen” makes it’s way to Fox on September 29 at 8 p.m. for more drama.

Also on September 29:

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. on CBS

“Ghosts” 8:30 p.m. on CBS

“So Help Me Todd” 9 p.m. on CBS

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. on CBS

“Welcome To Flatch” 9 p.m. on FOX

“Call Me Kat” 9:30 p.m. on FOX

Other Dates for Fall 2022 TV

Sunday, October 2:

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” 7 p.m. on ABC

“Family Law: 8 p.m. on The CW

“Coroner” 9 p.m. on The CW

“The Equalizer” 8:30 p.m. on CBS

“East New York” 9:30 pm. on CBS

Monday, October 3:

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. on ABC

Wednesday, October 5:

“The Real Love Boat” 9 p.m. on CBS

“Kung Fu” 9 p.m. on The CW

Thursday, October 6:

“Station 19” 8 p.m. on ABC

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. on ABC

“Alaska Daily” 10 p.m. on ABC

“Walker” 8 p.m. on The CW

“Walker, Independence” 9 p.m. The CW

Friday, October 7

“S.W.A.T.” 8 p.m. on CBS

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. on CBS

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, October 9

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 10 p.m. on CBS

Monday, October 10:

“All American” 8 p.m. on The CW

“All American: Homecoming” 9 p.m. on The CW

Tuesday, October 11

“The Winchesters” 8 p.m. on The CW

“Professionals” 9 p.m on The CW

Friday, October 14

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” 8 p.m. on The CW

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” 9 p.m. on The CW

Saturday, October 22

“Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars” 8 p.m. on The CW

“World’s Funniest Animals” 9 p.m. on The CW

Friday, November 4

“Lopez vs. Lope,” 8 p.m. on NBC

“Young Rock,” 8:30 p.m. on NBC

