Erik Ten Hag Will Not Tolerate Cristiano Ronaldo's Current Stance With Manchester United Ready To Sell

By Alex Wallace
 5 days ago

A new report from a journalist on social media has suggested that Erik Ten Hag will not tolerate Cristiano Ronaldo's current stance at the club with Manchester United ready to sell the player should he affect the camp.

Ronaldo has still not reported back to United training following his summer holiday after having to deal with personal issues.

However the players name continues to come up across media reports everyday with many clubs being linked to signing the player this summer.

Despite being linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and more, no club is persistent on signing the superstar as things stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYPNQ_0gnr1zOC00
IMAGO / Action Plus

With Ronaldo still being away from the United camp and not joining his teammates on tour, the new United manager is said to not be set to tolerate the situation.

Ten Hag has set a number of ground rules since taking charge of the side and seems like a manager that won't tolerate any nonsense from his players.

Many United players have had a wake up call under Ten Hag so far and Ronaldo's media speculation could be the next topic of discussion.

According to a new report from Rob Blanchette of 90min Football;

"Erik ten Hag will not tolerate Cristiano Ronaldo’s current stance. Manchester United are ready to sell Ronaldo if he affects the camp."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

