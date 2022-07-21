ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Queens, Richmond by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bronx; Kings; Nassau;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southeastern New York. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Suffolk County through 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Huntington Station, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Commack, Huntington Station, Hauppauge, Syosset, Huntington, Northport, Dix Hills, Woodbury, Centerport, Cold Spring Harbor, East Northport, Kings Park, Greenlawn, Elwood and Fort Salonga. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey East central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wissinoming, or over Philadelphia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Bensalem, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Medford, Lumberton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Palmyra, Jenkintown, Bordentown, Beverly, Rockledge, Tullytown, Pemberton and Wrightstown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 351 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 21 and 40. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 343 and 344. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 36 and 57. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 3 and 4. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bucks; Chester; Delaware; Lancaster; Montgomery; Philadelphia; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE LANCASTER MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Ocean; Salem; Somerset SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER HUNTERDON MERCER MIDDLESEX MONMOUTH OCEAN SALEM SOMERSET
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Susquehanna; Wayne; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brackney to near Mehoopany to near Danville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Tunkhannock, Montrose and Mehoopany around 555 PM EDT. Great Bend and Osterhout around 600 PM EDT. Falls, Hallstead and New Milford around 605 PM EDT. Factoryville, La Plume and Wallsville around 615 PM EDT. Waverly, Clarks Summit and Susquehanna around 620 PM EDT. Scranton, Nescopeck and East Benton around 625 PM EDT. Dunmore, Dickson City and Nuremburg around 630 PM EDT. Archbald, Olyphant and Mayfield around 635 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

