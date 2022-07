I drove into my old neighborhood during the pandemic, months after not seeing my best friend; Drew lives up the street from the house my parents sold in 2014 after their divorce. The neighborhood’s different now. There are more houses with gentrification gray paint, including my parents’ old house. And more people are walking around the neighborhood with micro dogs and neck tattoos, residents with a different profile than my old neighbors who were postal workers, fishermen, and teachers.

