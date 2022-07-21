ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam, Rockland, Westchester by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southeastern New York. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Suffolk County through 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Huntington Station, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Commack, Huntington Station, Hauppauge, Syosset, Huntington, Northport, Dix Hills, Woodbury, Centerport, Cold Spring Harbor, East Northport, Kings Park, Greenlawn, Elwood and Fort Salonga. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Storm cleanup progresses across Ulster, Dutchess counties

More storms hit the Hudson Valley over the weekend, causing major damage while leaving thousands without power. Lesley Clemons, of Rosendale, lives just down the street from a massive tree that came down and took out power for customers in the town. "All of a sudden, it just flickered and...
ULSTER, NY
fox5ny.com

NY weather: Thunderstorms topple trees

ROSLYN, N.Y. - The sky got very dark and a severe thunderstorm happened fast on Monday, Nassau County residents said. Once it all stopped, residents in a Roslyn neighborhood came outside to uprooted trees blocking the roadway, big branches scattered about, and sidewalks split in half. "We heard horizontal rain...
ROSLYN, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bronx, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, Nassau, New York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bronx; Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; Kings; Nassau; New York; Orange; Putnam; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Suffolk; Sullivan; Ulster; Westchester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX COLUMBIA DUTCHESS GREENE KINGS NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND SUFFOLK SULLIVAN ULSTER WESTCHESTER
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Ocean; Salem; Somerset SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER HUNTERDON MERCER MIDDLESEX MONMOUTH OCEAN SALEM SOMERSET
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Saugerties Police Issue Alert For Wanted Man

Police in the Hudson Valley issued an alert for a 39-year-old man who is wanted on multiple charges. Jeffrey Cafaldo is wanted for second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment in a disturbance incident, the Saugerties Police Department, located in Ulster County, reported on Monday, July 18. Police said the...
SAUGERTIES, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

The Villages: After 9-Year Absence, Polio Returns in Rockland County

This week in the Villages: After a nine-year absence from the U.S., polio emerged in a vaccine-depressed area of Rockland County. Nyack pays out its former superintendent and brings back a trusted old hand to right the ship. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more!
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

When Was the Last Time It Reached 100 Degrees In Poughkeepsie?

The summer heat wave that has gripped New York will continue into the weekend, with some of the hottest temperatures so far on the way. While Friday was not quite as humid as previous days, daytime highs still left many feeling quite uncomfortable and wondering when a break will come. Meteorologists say we've still got several more days of temps above 90 degrees ahead of us. Could it reach 100?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
DoingItLocal

Fatal Accident On Route 8/25

2022-07-24@8:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–There were multiple accidents on Route 8/25, one northbound near exit 2 and the more serious one between exits 4 and 3 southbound. There were reports of fatalities. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

