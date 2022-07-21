Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam, Rockland, Westchester by NWS

The summer heat wave that has gripped New York will continue into the weekend, with some of the hottest temperatures so far on the way. While Friday was not quite as humid as previous days, daytime highs still left many feeling quite uncomfortable and wondering when a break will come. Meteorologists say we've still got several more days of temps above 90 degrees ahead of us. Could it reach 100?

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO