Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Columbia; Greene; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berkshire County in western Massachusetts East central Schenectady County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Eastern Albany County in east central New York Northeastern Greene County in east central New York Southeastern Saratoga County in east central New York Rensselaer County in east central New York Southwestern Bennington County in southern Vermont * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 714 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Latham to near Castleton-On-Hudson to 6 miles west of Athens, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Troy, Pittsfield, Bennington, East Greenbush, Cohoes, North Adams, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Hoosick Falls, Chatham, Nassau, Hunter, Latham, Delmar and Adams. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO