Alamance County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Forsyth, northern Davidson, northern Randolph and Guilford Counties through 245 PM EDT At 151 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kernersville, or 8 miles northwest of High Point, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, McLeansville and Lewisville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gaston; Lincoln; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lincoln, northwestern Mecklenburg and eastern Gaston Counties through 230 PM EDT At 156 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Gastonia, or near Stanley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntersville, Gastonia, Northeast Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Cornelius, Mt Holly, Davidson, Belmont, Dallas and Stanley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GASTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 14:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chatham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CHATHAM COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Halifax; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pittsylvania and southwestern Halifax counties through 230 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ringgold, or near Providence, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Turbeville Milton Elmo Alton and Ringgold. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, City of Roanoke, City of Salem, Floyd, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Floyd; Franklin; Montgomery; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Roanoke County in west central Virginia The City of Salem in west central Virginia Northeastern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia Southwestern Bedford County in south central Virginia Franklin County in west central Virginia Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 139 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett Springs, or near Shawsville, moving east at 35 mph. This storm has a history of creating wind gusts in excess of 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Christiansburg Vinton Rocky Mount Boones Mill and Pilot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Radford, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Roanoke County in west central Virginia Central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia Central Giles County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Craig County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Northern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia West central Franklin County in west central Virginia Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Poplar Hill, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Dublin Pembroke and Newport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moore County in central North Carolina Northeastern Montgomery County in central North Carolina * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carthage, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Carthage, Biscoe, Robbins, Star, Candor, Seven Lakes, Highfalls and Eagle Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC

