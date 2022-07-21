ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt Football Transfer Bub Means Earns Waiver, Will Play in 2022

By Stephen Thompson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers got some good news recently, when they learned that transfer wide receiver Jarrod 'Bub' Means had earned a waiver and would be eligible to play this season. Johnny McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported from the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina that Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said means will play this season.

Means' eligibility was a open question up until Thursday. He started his career at Tennessee and had already transferred once to Louisiana Tech. Because it is his second time transferring, he needed approval from the NCAA in order to play.

Means, a speedy, 6"2' receiver has earned high praise this offseason from his coaches and teammates. In June offensive tackle Carter Warren said Means has stood out in seven-on-seven drills and Narduzzi called him "special" on Thursday. He is expected to play a major role in replacing star wideout Jordan Addison, who transferred to USC this past spring.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#American Football#The Acc Football Kickoff#Louisiana Tech#Usc
