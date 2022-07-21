Heat Advisory issued for Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Forsyth, northern Davidson, northern Randolph and Guilford Counties through 245 PM EDT At 151 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kernersville, or 8 miles northwest of High Point, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, McLeansville and Lewisville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
