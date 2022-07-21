Heat Advisory issued for Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus and central Mecklenburg Counties through 545 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Uptown Charlotte, or near University City. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Downtown Concord, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord, Harrisburg, University City, Reedy Creek Park, The Plaza and Charlotte Motor Speedway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO