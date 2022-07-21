ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

Heat Advisory issued for Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Forsyth, northern Davidson, northern Randolph and Guilford Counties through 245 PM EDT At 151 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kernersville, or 8 miles northwest of High Point, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, McLeansville and Lewisville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Halifax; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pittsylvania and southwestern Halifax counties through 230 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ringgold, or near Providence, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Turbeville Milton Elmo Alton and Ringgold. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus and central Mecklenburg Counties through 545 PM EDT At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Uptown Charlotte, or near University City. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Downtown Concord, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord, Harrisburg, University City, Reedy Creek Park, The Plaza and Charlotte Motor Speedway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 14:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chatham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CHATHAM COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham by NWS

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

