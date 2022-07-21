ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mats Hummels has some refreshingly honest thoughts on his contract situation

By Seth Vertelney
 5 days ago
Mats Hummels has said if he were running Borussia Dortmund, he would not give himself a new contract right now.

The veteran defender gave a refreshingly honest assessment of his current status with the Bundesliga giants as his deal enters its final season.

Hummels has long been considered one of the top defenders in Germany but he was limited to just 23 Bundesliga appearances last season. At age 33, the former Germany international has admitted he has a lot to prove going into the new season.

“I want to help the team and not be a burden,” Hummels told Ruhr Nachrichten. “I even recently said to sporting director Sebastian Kehl that if I were Dortmund, I wouldn’t be extending my contract at the moment. I think the relaxed attitude that both sides are showing is exactly right.”

Dortmund brought in two Germany international defenders in the offseason in Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle, which will provide Hummels with some strong competition. The veteran defender has said he’s embracing the challenge.

“I’m a huge fan of competition,” Hummels said. “I think the people who can be too sure of their place very often don’t manage to tease the last percent out of themselves.

“We brought in a lot of outstanding guys – for the team, but also for the team spirit. A lot of things were dealt with really well.”

