ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Pelosi says Biden has not warned her against a trip to Taiwan

By Mike Lillis
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3XsQ_0gnr191100
Tweet

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that President Biden has not talked to her directly about an official trip to Taiwan she’s reportedly set to take during Congress’s long August break.

Biden on Wednesday weighed in on the potential trip, indicating that the Pentagon, concerned about a backlash from China, is seeking to discourage the visit from happening.

“The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now,” Biden said as he stepped off of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, “but I don’t know what the status of it is.”

Speaking to reporters in the Capitol on Thursday, Pelosi declined to confirm that the trip was happening — “You never even hear me say if I’m going to London, because it is a security issue,” she said — while suggesting the Pentagon’s concern is that Beijing would attack her plane, rather than allow it to land in Taipei.

“I think what the president was saying is that maybe the military was afraid that our plane would get shot down, or something like that, by the Chinese,” she said. “I don’t know exactly. I didn’t see it. I didn’t hear it.”

“You’re telling me and I heard it anecdotally,” she added. “But I haven’t heard it from the president.”

Pelosi has been a longtime critic of China, particularly when it comes to its human rights abuses and policy toward Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing claims as its own. In an effort not to confront Chinese leaders directly on the contentious topic, U.S. administrations of both parties have, for decades, adopted a fragile and hazy approach to Taiwan’s political standing known as “strategic ambiguity.”

Pelosi’s scheduled trip to Taiwan, first reported by the Financial Times, quickly caught the attention of Chinese leaders, who are warning of stiff, if unnamed, repercussions if she goes through with it.

“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, according to Reuters. “All possible consequences that arise from this will completely be borne by the U.S. side.”

Pelosi on Thursday seemed to downplay the significance of the visit, emphasizing that while it’s important to demonstrate official U.S. backing for Taiwan, her position should not be interpreted as a call for full independence from Beijing.

“I think that it’s important for us to show support for Taiwan,” she said. “I also think that we have — none of us has ever said we’re for independence when it comes to Taiwan. That’s up to Taiwan to decide.”

Pelosi’s visit, if it materializes, would mark the first time a House Speaker has visited Taiwan since 1997, when then-Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) made the trip.

Comments / 128

Mike Parsons
4d ago

Well, she has Abused the use of government aircraft for years, for personal use, vacations , and such, of which she needs to Pay Back. She has no real reason to go there, she's not the president, like she wishes she was. She's a Nasty person & Needs to Retire already.

Reply(3)
84
Larry H.
4d ago

go, go, go, go.... I'm willing for you to take that chance... the sacrifice for the country 👍 pay no mind to that missle😁

Reply(3)
85
WYO1890
4d ago

what is this "trip" for? when I worked for city government...Trips of any kind were the first things to be frozen when the budget was tight. since DC is in the black hole budget-wise, why are they going anywhere? a fist bump?

Reply(2)
36
Related
The Veracity Report

Biden and Truman Now Share the Lowest Approval Rating Ever Recorded

This for the second straight month, now making Joe Biden the least favorable President in History. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Five Thirty Eight Polling, Rasmussen Polling, Real Clear Politics, and Gallup Polling.
UPI News

Biden administration announces new pandemic response division

The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will create a new division in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) focused solely on coordinating responses to pandemic threats and other health emergencies. The office of the existing Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) will become its own...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Zhao Lijian
Salon

Saudi Arabia's MBS turns the tables on Biden, U.S.: "Remember Abu Ghraib?"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told President Joe Biden during their meeting in Jeddah Friday that while the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is "regrettable," U.S. hands are not clean and other journalists are killed with impunity.
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.S. Says It's Monitoring Situation After Strike in Iraq's Dohuk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington is monitoring the situation following a shelling that killed civilians in northern Iraq on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, declining to comment in detail while information emerges on the strike. Iraqi state media accused neighboring Turkey of carrying out the strike that killed eight...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Taipei#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Pentagon#Chinese
US News and World Report

N.Korea Denounces U.S. Over Washington's Remarks on Cryptocurrency Stealing

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Saturday condemned remarks by a senior White House official about Pyongyang's cyberattack capabilities and said it would continue to stand against what it called U.S. aggression towards it. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that branding North Korea as a "group of criminals" revealed the...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
Slate

They Want to Kill Americans

This week’s Jan. 6 congressional hearings offered an in-depth look at the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and other violent extremist groups that organized the insurrection. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson discusses the issues with counterterrorism expert Malcolm Nance, who has spent years chronicling the rise of white supremacist and other American political extremist movements. His new book is They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

649K+
Followers
76K+
Post
489M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy