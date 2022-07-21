ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's an American Girl Advent Calendar for 2022 — & You Can Pre-Order It Now

By Rita Templeton
We know: it’s summer. Many of us are in the middle of an oppressive heat wave. But when you think about it, doesn’t that actually make right now the best time to start daydreaming about the winter holidays? The frosty air, the festive atmosphere, the lack of sweaty, swampy crevices … it can’t come soon enough!

Luckily, like everything else that feels soooo far away, it’ll be here before we know it. And because a sense of accomplishment feels almost as good as a blast of air conditioning on a hot day, we are firm believers in planning ahead — which is why we are already scoping out the advent calendars we’re coveting for this year. With a pre-order price guarantee, you can’t go wrong … and you can also make sure you’ll get the advent calendar you want, because these things sell fast.

First up on our list of advent calendars we’ve got our eyes on? This American Girl Advent Calendar that any fan of American Girl dolls will be instantly obsessed with.

When you open the calendar, a gloriously festive 12″ pop-up holiday tree overlooks 25 separate compartments of collectible ornaments, featuring 12 of the best-loved American Girl characters and their animal companions (like Samantha’s teddy bear, Corinne’s dog, Flurry, and Melody’s dog, Bo). It comes with a bonus companion book that tells about the sweet winter holiday traditions our American Girls enjoy. Best of all, this advent calendar is sturdy enough to be used year after year, so you can make it a tradition within your own family.

Buy: American Girl Advent Calendar $39.99

Also, just FYI? The high-quality hardcover American Girl Holiday Baking cookbook is the perfect companion to the advent calendar, and it’s 50% off right now, which puts it under $10. Woo!

Buy: American Girl Holiday Baking $9.89

We may be broiling in the summer sun and giving our air conditioners a workout — but we’re also daydreaming of the countdown to Christmas , and the sweet treats that go along with it. It’s never too early to start preparing, right?

