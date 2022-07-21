Portland Mayor To Announce Emergency Declaration On Gun Violence

PORTLAND, Ore. — A KGW journalist was assaulted on Monday morning while shooting video for a story at Lents Park in Southeast Portland. The journalist was covering an event hosted by the group PDX Saints Love, which was providing a cooling station and water for anyone who needed help during the heat wave. He was wrapping up the shoot and had his camera by his side when one of the patrons grew agitated and charged at him.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO