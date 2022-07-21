ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Mayor To Announce Emergency Declaration On Gun Violence

KXL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will announce an emergency declaration on gun violence Thursday afternoon. It comes amidst a new report from the California Partnership for Safe Communities that shows...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 4

Tom Negley
4d ago

what do you get, when the mayor, and city council person scream,.. defund the police and kill the gang task force? Portland,.. that's what you get.

Reply
3
 

Ted Wheeler
