The State College Borough Water Authority (SCBWA) recently voted unanimously to stop fluoridating the water supply. The authority, which is an independent entity, is governed by a board of directors. The authority serves a population of about 75,000 with an average of 5 million gallons of water per day. The service area includes the State College Borough and parts or all of Benner, College, Ferguson, Harris, and Patton townships.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO