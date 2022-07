Montclair, NJ – On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, The Montclair Police Department will be taking part in the annual National Night Out. This event is recognized throughout the country as a way for members of the community to come out and spend a safe evening with emergency personnel from their communities. Members of the public will get an opportunity to speak one on one with law enforcement officers from their cities, along with other emergency personnel. Children will also get to see, up close and personal, all of the equipment their first responders utilize on a daily basis.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO