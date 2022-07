A Bay-Area founded ice creamery is opening its first Peninsula storefront. Humphry Slocombe, founded in 2008 in San Francisco’s Mission District by Jake Godby and Sean Vahey, has locations throughout the Bay Area (and is available in prepackaged pints at Local Kitchens’ Peninsula micro food halls). The company is now opening its first Peninsula storefront in Redwood City on Tuesday, July 26.

