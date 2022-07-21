ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Recognize This Contestant From Game Shows Past

By Sean Griffin
 5 days ago
Jeopardy! fans are happy for the return of Ken Jennings to the game show. Fans noted the change from co-host Mayim Bialik was a “refreshing” one. Jennings returned to host for his first week since May. Earlier, he surprised fans when he told them he’d be out for months. Fans love that he is closing out the season as host.

The permanent host spot of the show is still unannounced. Showrunners hope to announce a new host before the start of next season.

However, they realized that one contestant from last night’s episode isn’t new to the a game show stage.

New players Alison Trembly and Alfred Guy faced 1-day champion Matt Mierswa. Alfred Guy was the contestant at the middle podium.

Matt Mierswa ended up winning again, increasing his 2-day total to $55,845. He’ll appear on tonight’s episode to vie for his third straight victory.

However, contestant Alfred Guy knows a thing or two about game shows. During the episode, one fan realized the New York assistant dean at Yale who wears a beard and has performed on other game shows before.

“I remember Alfred in the middle lectern,” the Twitter user wrote. “He was on Millionaire several years ago when he won $250K.”

In fact, he was seen on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire with Meredith Vieira where he did in fact win $250,000.

Guy made it to 13 out of 14 questions. He had exhausted all lifelines, so he decided to walk away with a quarter of a million dollars.

“You’re doing great!” Meredith said at one point as the gentleman calmly ran through the questions in legendary fashion.

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Appeared on Other Shows

However, other Twitter users realized Guy has played on other game shows besides Jeopardy! and Millionaire.

“He later appeared on Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader when we won $100K,” they said. “I wonder how well he will do on #Jeopardy!”

Incredibly, Guy did win $100K from his time on the Jeff Foxworthy-hosted show. His victory on the show was the first since the game show’s move to Nickelodeon.

However, it didn’t stop there. Twitter users and fellow game show connoisseurs recognized Guy from a fourth game show. This appearance dates all the way back to 1989.

“Is this the same Alfie Guy who was on Love Connection?” they asked. “Yes, well spotted,” another user replied. And surely enough, Alfred Guy did appear on that dating show in 1987 as “Alfie.”

One Twitter user aptly noted how very few people rival Alfred Guy’s accomplishments on game shows. “Wow, Alfred living my dream,” they wrote.

While Alfred Guy may not have made the show’s Leaderboard of Legends in his Jeopardy! debut, he can still retire as a game show legend.

