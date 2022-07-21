ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Gov. Pete Ricketts, Nebraska leaders dedicate Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building

By KETV Staff Report
KETV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — State leaders gathered Thursday to dedicate the new Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke at the...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Nebraska With 9th Best School System In America

(KFOR NEWS July 25, 2022) With the gaps in test scores between low-poverty and high-poverty elementary schools growing by 15% to 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website, WalletHub, has released its report on 2022’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
kmaland.com

Fremont County mourns McAllister's passing

(Farragut) -- Fremont County residents are reacting to the passing of a county official over the weekend. Funeral services are set for longtime Fremont County Recorder Jennifer McAllister, who died Friday after battling cancer for more than a year. She was 46. A lifelong Fremont County resident, McAllister worked in the county recorder's office for 24 years--the past 11 as recorder. She was also a staunch member of the Farragut Fire Department for 24 years, and taught hunter safety courses. In a 2018 "Meet the Candidates" interview, McAllister told KMA News she sought reelection because she enjoyed the job.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Large support from Iowans for Freedom Amendment heading into November

A new poll shows large support among likely Iowa voters for the Freedom Amendment heading into the November general election. The Freedom Amendment would add Second Amendment protections to Iowa’s state constitution. Only six states, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, California, New York and New Jersey, do not have language in their respective state constitutions that protects the right of their citizens to keep and bear arms.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Washington Declared an Iowa Great Place

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Survey shows more bullying in N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—Several types of bullying behaviors are on the rise in N’West Iowa, according to data in the most recent Iowa Youth Survey Report. The findings from the survey, which was conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Division of Behavioral Health Sept. 28-Nov. 19, were released in May.
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Monarch butterfly advocate in Nebraska says 'endangered' status not a surprise

OMAHA — The executive director of Nebraska Monarchs wasn’t surprised to learn that the iconic butterfly has been added to the endangered list. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature added the migrating monarch butterfly for the first time to its “red list” of threatened species and categorized it as "endangered" — two steps from extinct.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standing Bear#State Of Nebraska#United States#Politics State#Politics Governor
Davenport Journal

DNR Director issues a statement in response to the shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Jackson County, IOWA – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director, Kayla Lyon, released the following statement:. “I, as well as the DNR staff, am devastated for the families impacted by the tragic incident at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Our long standing tradition of enjoying Iowa’s natural wonders was shaken today, but the legacy for the millions of families that recreate at Iowa State Parks will continue.
MAQUOKETA, IA
kiwaradio.com

RAGBRAI Departs Sergeant Bluff, Headed East

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa — Several thousand bicycle riders, their families and support staff have departed Sergeant Bluff, which is just south of Sioux City, en route to Ida Grove, for this year’s RAGBRAI — the annual great bike ride across Iowa. The trek is just over 53 miles, and the climb is over 2500 feet.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
WHO 13

Monday is 86th anniversary of Iowa’s hottest day ever

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa just pushed through it’s hottest stretch so far of 2022 with highest reaching well into the upper-90s on Saturday, with 100 degrees hit in a couple locations, including Oskaloosa. With a high of 99 in Des Moines, Saturday tied for the second hottest day at the Des Moines airport […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Missouri Governor Parson signs executive order in response to drought

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order to activate the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Drought Assessment Committee and associated drought impact teams. As part of the order, Parson is directing all state agencies to examine how communities affected by the drought can...
The Associated Press

Court: Kansas election chief's software change violated law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top elections official violated the state’s open records law when he had office computer software altered so that it could no longer produce data sought by a voting-rights advocate, the state Court of Appeals ruled Friday. The decision directed a trial court judge to order Secretary of State Scott Schwab to reverse the software change in the state’s voter registration system so that it can again produce a statewide report on provisional ballots. Voters receive provisional ballots if they don’t appear to be registered, fail to present required identification or try to vote at the...
KANSAS STATE
KETV.com

WATCH: Scott Frost and Nebraska football at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska coach Scott Frost previewed the Huskers' season Tuesday at Big Ten media days. Frost talked about Nebraska's season-opening trip to Ireland, new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, the Huskers' quarterback competition and more. NU will spend the day in Indianapolis for the conference's annual kickoff event before...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy