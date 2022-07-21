Gov. Pete Ricketts, Nebraska leaders dedicate Chief Standing Bear Justice Administration Building

(Farragut) -- Fremont County residents are reacting to the passing of a county official over the weekend. Funeral services are set for longtime Fremont County Recorder Jennifer McAllister, who died Friday after battling cancer for more than a year. She was 46. A lifelong Fremont County resident, McAllister worked in the county recorder's office for 24 years--the past 11 as recorder. She was also a staunch member of the Farragut Fire Department for 24 years, and taught hunter safety courses. In a 2018 "Meet the Candidates" interview, McAllister told KMA News she sought reelection because she enjoyed the job.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO