Nope Will Be Jordan Peele’s Most Polarizing Movie Yet
By Dana Stevens
Slate
5 days ago
Spaghetti Western, alien-invasion thriller, trauma allegory, ecological parable, treatise on the pernicious power of filmed entertainment over the last century-plus of American history: Jordan Peele’s Nope is all of this and yet, somehow, less. The writer-director’s third feature film, his biggest and most expensive yet by an order of magnitude, is...
Aldis Hodge is set to play Hawkman in the upcoming DCEU movie Black Adam. Hodge has been very upfront about being a comic fan, and he’s described the role as a dream come true. But he’s joked that he very nearly lost out on playing Hawkman after accidentally telling Dwayne Johnson to “f*ck off”.
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Nope," the new horror film from director Jordan Peele, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is expected to stream on Peacock in September, but an official release date hasn't been confirmed. Peacock Premium costs $5/month with...
Click here to read the full article. Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera is smiling and looking relaxed after unveiling the festival’s strongest lineup in recent memory, a rich mix of hotly anticipated pics from the U.S. and elsewhere around the world that’s likely to bolster the Lido’s power as an Oscars kingmaker.
Venice’s program of high-profile titles is especially impressive in a year that sees the Toronto International Film Festival roar back to life after two COVID-stricken years. As in pre-pandemic times, there will be a few days of overlap between the Canadian and Italian festivals.
Although Venice struggled with ticketing last...
Click here to read the full article. Call it a remake, a reboot, or a rethinking, the “Irma Vep” series on HBO is above all meta. Start with Louis Feuillade’s 1915 French serial about a criminal gang, Les Vampires; jump eight decades into the future to 1996, when Olivier Assayas’ “Irma Vep” found Hong Kong star Maggie Cheung starring in a movie-within-a-movie adaptating the serial. Now, more than a quarter century later, the “Personal Shopper” director’s latest work both expands upon and in some ways contradicts the Cheung movie.
The fast-paced dialogue, twisty narratives, freewheeling soundtrack, and extraordinary visuals are back....
The most dramatic moment any crime story can build to is when the killer breaks down and confesses, but in Nanfu Wang’s Mind Over Murder, the confessions are just the beginning. The six-part docuseries, the last episode of which hits HBO Max on Monday night, tells the story of the Beatrice Six, who were convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of 68-year-old Helen Wilson in the small town of Beatrice, Nebraska, only to be exonerated by DNA evidence in 2014. The trouble is, several of the six confessed to the crime during the initial investigation, and even after DNA testing conclusively proved the killer was someone else, some are still convinced they were present at Wilson’s death. How can people believe they did something they didn’t? And what would it take to convince a community, and a family, who spent almost 20 years believing the perpetrators of a vicious crime had been apprehended, to accept a different truth?
