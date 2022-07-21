ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Conn. Dept. of Education provides students, teachers with resources through updated hub

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago
(Photo: Getty Images)

Conn. (WTNH) — Teachers, students, and parents can now benefit from the newly-updated Connecticut Learning Hub this upcoming school year.

The Connecticut State Department of Education announced the launch on Thursday, noting that the hub will provide “high quality supplemental resources” to help students excel in the classroom.

Through the updated hub, everyone will have access to eight content resources: K-12 model curricula, social emotional learning, family learning, summer learning, virtual content learning, student centered learning, educator learning, and collaborative learning. These include model curricula and standards, research for teachers, and short video clips to introduce content areas.

Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said that these resources, combined in a free and accessible space, can help “bridge the gap in education.”

“Each student now has access to the same supplemental resources, regardless of district,” Russell-Tucker said.

The Connecticut Learning Hub was first launched for the 2020-2021 school year to help provide supplementary teaching resources from any location.

See the updated hub and utilize its resources here.

WTNH

Bristol teen donates backpacks filled with school supplies

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen is living up to her title. Peyton Troth, 15, delivered 50 “power packs” to the Bristol Parks and Rec Department Friday morning. The backpacks are filled with essential school supplies, like pens, pencils, notebooks, folders, highlighters, and index cards.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Conn. reports first West Nile Virus cases of 2022

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut reported its first cases of the West Nile Virus this year, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES). CAES announced that mosquitos trapped in Darien, Fairfield, New Haven, and Stamford on July 18 and 19 tested positive for the WNV. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at CAES, said the warm weather […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
