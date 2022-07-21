ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID-19 related hospitalizations top 1,300 in LA County

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJ6MW_0gnqxdFy00

COVID-19 hospitalizations jump past 1,300 in LA County; Burbank issues emergency ordinance for indoo 01:56

Los Angeles County is reporting nearly 6,500 new COVID-19 cases and more than 1,300 hospitalizations due to the virus in the most recent set of data released Wednesday.

In all, 6,450 new cases were reported in LA County, 1,328 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized, 137 of which were in intensive care, and 18 people died. The average daily positive testing rate was 16.7%.

According to LA County Department of Public Health, this is the highest number of patients in hospital due to coronavirus since the middle of February, during the Omicron variant winter surge.

Additionally, these numbers are expected to be even higher than reported, since many Angelenos now rely on at-home tests, which are not as accurate as those administered with a physician, and infrequently reported back to the county.

This most recent trend, fueled by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, has caused skyrocketing amounts of cases across the United States, even to those who previously avoided the virus based on natural immunities or vaccination.

County officials also noted that this time around, 42% of the virus-positive patients were admitted specifically for COVID-19 related reasons, as opposed to before when they were initially there for other reasons.

With the new variants also come the onset of newer symptoms that weren't as prevalent in the earlier stages of the coronavirus pandemic, including a sore throat and hoarse voice .

According to LADPH Director Barbara Ferrer, this recent spike in infection can be mostly attributed to BA.5, which has accounted for almost half of all local cases that were additionally tested to identify specific strains of COVID. This falls in line with the CDC's estimation that nearly 70% of national cases are also BA.5.

The CDC also just recently placed Los Angeles County back in the "high" tier of virus-activity last Thursday, prompting Ferrer to warn of an unavoidable return to an indoor masking mandate. To qualify for the highest tier, the daily rate of hospitalizations due to COVID must be higher than 10 per 100,000 residents. LaCo reported a 10.5 daily rate.

The masking mandate is expected to be reinstated, or at least announced, on July 29 -- two weeks after the CDC's announcement .

Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center doctors have apparently refuted the numbers released, especially in terms of hospitalizations, in a video from an internal town hall meeting that was released to the public .

"Only 10% of our COVID positive admission are admitted due to COVID," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Spelberg last week during a town hall meeting.

In response to the rising numbers, the City of Burbank recently voted to implement an emergency ordinance to recover face coverings at all public meetings, including city council, board member and commissions meetings.

As many suffer from pandemic fatigue, as the world continues through its third year of dealing with coronavirus, locals have said that they fear there may be a little kickback if stricter sanctions return.

Narciso Lobos isn't one of those people.

"It's just kind of a fact of life now," he said. "We've just kind of had to accept as a day-to-day occurrence, and a day-to-day danger."

He told CBS reporter Tina Patel that his web development class has recently been hit by an outbreak, with more than 25% of students coming down with the virus in recent weeks.

"I'm tired of it. But, if I can help my fellow man, my fellow human, my fellow Los Angeleno be healthy then I will do whatever I can," Lobos said.

Other residents agreed with the pending mask mandate looming over LA County.

"I think it's a good idea to keep the masks on," said Sally Canlas. "It keeps us safe, and also safe for other people."

All of this news comes at the same time that the White House announced that President Joe Biden also tested positive for COVID-19 , despite being double vaccinated and double boosted against the virus. He is reportedly showing light symptoms.

Comments / 2

Related
foxla.com

LA County Supervisor opposes return to indoor mask mandate

LOS ANGELES - Days before the county considers re-imposing an indoor mask-wearing mandate, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Monday issued a public statement opposing such a move, saying she's seen no hard evidence that such a requirement would curb spread of COVID-19. In an open letter sent to her Fifth District constituents, Barger said she believes "masking mandates are polarizing and unenforceable," and said she does not believe such a move would have any major impact.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

TSA, American Airlines hit by COVID outbreaks at LAX

The TSA at LAX is grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19, according to Los Angeles County Public Health officials.According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's listing of active outbreaks at non-residential settings, a total of 220 workers with the Transportation Security Administration has tested positive for COVID in the last week.The numbers are made up of official lab-confirmed cases, and may not include results from rapid tests taken at home.In fact, a number of departments at LAX are experiencing large outbreaks, including American Airlines, which has reported a total of 154 infections; and Southwest Airlines with 28...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Burbank, CA
Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Burbank, CA
Government
Burbank, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

Orange County COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths keep rising

The number of people hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection in Orange County was 315, with 50 of those patients being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state figures. The hospitalizations reported Friday cap Orange County’s COVID-19 Omicron-variant-driven summer wave, which continues to push infection rates and hospitalizations upward,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Santa Clarita Radio

Barger, L.A. County Doctors Push Back Against Threats Of Return Of Mandatory Indoor Mask Mandate

With the threat of Los Angeles County Department Health officials reinstating indoor mask mandates next week, County doctors and leaders are pushing back. With mask mandate talks on the rise,COVID-19 cases are rising within County hospitals, Dr. Brad Spellberg, CMO, and Dr. Paul Holton, Chief of Staff, both from LAC+USC Medical Center, say 90 percent of those patients are not admitted because of the virus.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

More than 200 beagles arrive to Southern California after being rescued

More than 200 beagles that were rescued from a Virginia lab have arrived in Southern California and will soon be up for adoption. Priceless Pets, a volunteer rescue shelter located in Chino Hills, welcomed the former dogs who were previously contained solely in cages and used for medical tests. Approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding company called Envigo RMS LLC, which sells the dogs to medical laboratory sites, according to the Humane Society of the United States. The company is located in Virginia.Most of the dogs had never been outside of its cage or been on grass."We were able to...
CHINO HILLS, CA
theeagle1069.com

Taxpayers Could Pay All Alimony In CA

Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting. Steve Clark of Huntington Beach has until mid January 2023 to collect 623-thousand signatures to get a measure on the California Ballot. Clark is not happy that people have to pay alimony when they get divorced. So he is proposing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/22/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Cdc#City Council#Laco#General Health#Medical Services
Mighty 990

Los Angeles On City-Wide Tactical Alert After Mass Shooting

DEVELOPING STORY: At least three people were killed and many others wounded after gunfire broke out in Peck Park in Los Angeles. The entire city is on a tactical alert as police hunt down those responsible for the attack. Graphic photos from the scene show one car covered in blood with a lifeless body nearby. Click here to get the KWAM NewsTalk Memphis App — your number one source for political news in the Mid-South.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Broken water main floods 101 Freeway in Hollywood

All lanes of the 101 Freeway through Hollywood were briefly shut down early Tuesday due to flooding from a broken water main in a nearby neighborhood.The first reports of flooding on the freeway began coming in to the California Highway Patrol at 2:30 a.m., but the LADWP says they got their first call about the flooding at 4 a.m.  The flood of water wreaked havoc on passing traffic — at least one vehicle crashed, and another lost control and was left facing the wrong way.The water came from a break in an 8-inch cast iron water main in the 5300...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead after RCSD opens fire in Moreno Valley

At least one deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a person Friday morning, and the California Attorney General’s Office is investigating. Deputies responded to a report of a person armed with a weapon in the 15100 block of Perris Boulevard at 11:08 a.m., Sgt. Edward Soto said in an email.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Off-duty LA County sheriff's deputy shot in Harbor City

An off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was shot Monday evening in an apparent family dispute, law enforcement said. The Los Angeles Police Department said it happened around 7:04 p.m. in the 23300 block of Dorset Place in Harbor City. Investigators said the deputy arrived at the home for an unknown reason, got involved in a dispute and was shot by an adult who lives in the home. The victim was taken to the hospital. An LAPD officer on-scene told CBSLA the deputy is in stable condition. One person is in custody, officers said. LAPD is investigating the case. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
californiaexaminer.net

The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Bye bye, San Francisco: The top 7 U.S. cities homebuyers are seeking to leave

From coast to coast, prospective homebuyers are on the hunt for affordability — even if it means leaving their city to find it. A record number of potential U.S. homebuyers are seeking to relocate, according to a report published last week by real estate brokerage firm Redfin. The report ranked the cities Redfin users appeared most likely to try to leave — San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York topped the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
129K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy