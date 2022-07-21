Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), Toronto Chapter Celebrates an Evening of Excellence in Communications at the 2022 Achieving Communications Excellence (ACE) Awards Ceremony

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--

Last night, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) Toronto chapter celebrated Toronto’s most talented and innovative public relations and communications practitioners at the annual Achieving Communications Excellence (ACE) Awards Ceremony. Taking place virtually this year, the awards showcased outstanding work in the practice of public relations, receiving 147 high-caliber submissions from a variety of agencies, corporations, individuals and not-for-profits in the Greater Toronto Area.

“I would like to give a big congratulations to the many winners and finalists at this year’s ACE Awards,” said Nancy MacMillan, President, CPRS Toronto Chapter. “The ACE Awards is one of CPRS Toronto’s most exciting nights of the year, and it was a great honour to be surrounded by an incredible group of inspiring practitioners.”

The ACE Awards highlight skill, innovation, and intelligence within the public relations and communications industry. The awards recognize communications campaigns in diverse categories including events, media relations, digital media, healthcare and diversity, equity, and inclusion. This full presentation celebrating the winners in each category can be found here.

“We would also like to acknowledge and express gratitude towards our dedicated volunteers as well as this year’s sponsor, McMaster University. Without their support, the ACE Awards would not be possible,” said MacMillan.

The 2022 ACE Award recipients included:

Finalists, Best Campaign of the Year

Craft Public Relations and Earth’s Own; The Plant Challenge

Mint Agency and UM Canada; Her for She

Proof Strategies and Audible; Audible Indigenous Writers’ Circle

Finalists, Best Creative Campaign of the Year

IKEA Canada and Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Proud to Play

Jake’s House and Edelman Canada; Introducing the ASD Band

Zeno Group Canada and Barilla Canada; Barilla Pastaport

Best Integrated Communications Campaign, COVID-related

Gold – LABOUR; WeRPN Nursing During COVID-19

Silver – Insurance Bureau of Canada, Paradigm and, True Media Canada; Pandemic Assistance for Small Businesses

Bronze – Deborah Wilson, Jessica Pellerin, Louise Brooks; Billy Bishop Airport-Restart & Reassure

Best Use of Media Relations, COVID-related

Silver – LABOUR; WeRPN Nursing During COVID-19

Silver – Kaiser & Partners and ADP Canada; Workplace Insight Surveys

Bronze – LifeWorks and Kaiser & Partners; Mental Health Index Campaign

Brand Development Campaign of the Year

Gold – Upfield Canada and Edelman; Oat Yes We Did! Becel® with Oat Beverage

Silver – APEX PR and BIC; BIC Gel-ocity Back-to-School Campaign

Silver – Town of Whitby; 2022 Budget Community Engagement

Bronze – LifeWorks and Kaiser & Partners Inc.; Morneau Shepell Rebrand to LifeWorks

Bronze – Coke Canada Bottling and Middle Child; Coke Canada Bottling Local Bottler Campaign

Bronze – The PR Department and Radiant; ShareWord Global Brand Launch

Bronze – Narrative and Volvo Car Canada; World Free Car Day

Community Relations Campaign of the Year

Gold – Agnostic and Metro Ontario; Lincoln Heights Store Re-Opening

Bronze – Coke Canada Bottling and Middle Child; Coke Canada Bottling Holiday Truck Tour

Canadian Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Campaign of the Year

Gold – Proof Strategies and Audible; Audible Indigenous Writers’ Circle

Gold – Jake’s House and Edelman Canada; Introducing the ASD Band

Bronze – Crayola Canada and Argyle; #MyColour

Bronze – Veritas and Labatt Breweries of Canada; #TapeOutHate

CSR or Cause-Related Campaign, Best

Gold – Jake’s House and Edelman Canada; Introducing The ASD Band

Silver – Canadian Red Cross; Be That Someone

Silver – Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada and Weber Shandwick Canada; RMHC National Cookie Day

Silver – San Pellegrino and Strategic Objectives; San Pellegrino Chef Collective

Silver – Canadian Cancer Society and Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Canadian Cancer Society’s Dry Feb

Bronze – Carol Levine, Stephanie Engel, energi PR Jewish General Hospital Foundation; Le Week-end Pour Combattre Le Cancer

Digital Communications Campaign of the Year

Gold – Mint Agency and UM Canada; Her For She

Bronze – Climate Proof Canada and Paradigm; It takes both offence and defence to win

Bronze – Proof Strategies and NGen; Careers of the Future

Bronze – Golin and Arterra Wines Canada; Turning Wines into Wins with Wine Rack

Employee Engagement / Internal Communications Campaign of the Year

Gold – McDonald’s Canada and Weber Shandwick Canada; Elevate McDonald’s Employee Engagement

Bronze – McDonald’s Canada and Weber Shandwick Canada; MyMcDonald’s Rewards

Employee Engagement / Internal Communications Campaign Of the Year, COVID-related

Silver – Kaiser & Partners and CDW Canada; CDW Canada Internal Communications

Government Relations / Public Affairs Campaign of the Year

Gold – Climate Proof Canada and Paradigm; It Takes Both Offense and Defense To Win

Silver – Royal LePage and North Strategic; Solving Canada’s Housing Supply Crisis

Bronze – GE Hitachi and Argyle; Small Footprint, Big Impact

Healthcare Campaign of the Year

Gold – Baycrest, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, BBDO and Hearts & Science; Baycrest Fear No Age

Silver – GSK and Edelman; Advil’s #AfterMyShot/#ApresMonVaccin

Bronze – LABOUR; WeRPN Nursing During COVID-19

Healthcare Campaign of the Year, COVID-related

Gold – LABOUR; WeRPN Nursing During COVID-19

Human Resource or Benefits Campaign, Best

Silver – Proof Strategies and Canadian Red Cross; Be That Someone

Investor / Financial Relations Campaign of the Year

Silver – Kaiser & Partners and Sleep Country Canada; Showcasing Sleep Country’s Strategy

Media Relations, Best Use of (Under $50,000)

Gold – IKEA Canada and Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Green Friday

Gold – Royal LePage and North Strategic; Solving Canada’s Housing Supply Crisis

Gold – Veritas and Labatt Breweries of Canada; This Game Is For Us All

Gold – Craft Public Relations and Tim Hortons; The Launch of Timbiebs in Canada

Silver – LABOUR; WeRPN Nursing During COVID-19

Silver – Kaiser & Partners and LHH Canada; LHH Canada Labour Force Survey

Silver – Briar Wells Cisco Canada and Agnostic; Cisco Canada Hybrid Work Index

Silver – Novo Nordisk Canada and Argyle; Don’t Put Your Health on Hold

Bronze – energi PR and Canadian Cancer Society; World Cancer Day

Bronze – Pomp & Circumstance; Ontario Beef 2021 Media Relations

Bronze – Craft Public Relations; Canadian Launch of Big Brain Academy

Media Relations, Best Use of (Over $50,000)

Gold – Interac Corp. and Hill+Knowlton Strategies; The Feel-Good Phenomenon

Gold – Craft Public Relations and News Media Canada; National Newspaper Week 2021

Gold – LifeWorks and Kaiser & Partners; Mental Health Index Campaign

Gold – McCormick Canada; Get Outside with Club House

Silver – NATIONAL Public Relations; A Breath in the Sky

Bronze – McDonald’s Canada and Weber Shandwick Canada; Drive Thru Say I Do

Bronze – APEX PR; Mydoh App Media Relations Award

Bronze – Mint Agency and UM Canada; Her For She

Bronze – Pomp & Circumstance; Park Hyatt Toronto Re-Opening

Bronze – Crayola Canada and Argyle; #MyColour

Bronze – Porter Novelli Canada; Forward Together

Bronze – RE/MAX Canada; Liveability and Realtor Professionalism

Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year

Gold – Craft Public Relations and Earth’s Own; The Plant Challenge

Gold – Proof Strategies and Canadian Red Cross; Be That Someone

Gold – Craft Public Relations; Creating the Tim Hortons Holiday Bear

Gold – Walmart Canada and APEX PR; 2021 Walmart BTS Campaign

Gold – Zeno Group Canada and Barilla Canada; Barilla Pastaport

Gold – Proof Strategies and NGen; Careers of the Future

Silver – PRAXIS; Launch of Black Bowmore DB5 1964

Silver – Slips, Trips and Falls Campaign Team; Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board

Silver – Walmart Canada and APEX PR; 2021 Walmart Apparel Campaign

Silver – UPS Canada and Argyle; Come Back Strong

Bronze – McDonald’s Canada and Weber Shandwick Canada; MyMcDonald’s Rewards

Bronze – Electrical Safety Authority and Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Powerline Safety

Bronze – The PR Department and Breakthrough Communications; Amarula’s National Cookie Exchange

Bronze – Agnostic and Truss Beverage Co.; Local Cannabis Beverage Outlet

Bronze – Government of Northwest Territories and Argyle; Speak the Tooth

Bronze – Warner Bros. Pictures Canada: Sandy Power and Christopher Lewchuk ; The Matrix Resurrections

Bronze – Pomp & Circumstance; She’s Mercedes Power Suit Project

New Product or Service Launch Campaign of the Year

Gold – Craft Public Relations; Monogram x Patrick Kriss Partnership

Gold – Craft Public Relations; Introducing the Impossible Whopper to Canada

Gold – IKEA Canada with Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Proud to Play

Silver – Zoglo’s and Strategic Objectives; Relaunch of Zoglo’s

Silver – APEX PR; Mydoh App New Product Launch of the Year

Silver – LifeWorks and Kaiser & Partners; AbilitiCBT Pandemic Program Launch

Bronze – SodaStream and Edelman; Bublé Drops

Bronze – Veritas and Labatt Breweries of Canada; Bud Light Seltzer Launch

Publication, Best

Bronze – Kaiser & Partners, Scott Newlands Design and Sleep Country Canada; 2020 Annual Report

Student Public Relations Campaign or Event of the Year, Executed

Bronze – Eleanor Willner-Fraser, Monika Haresh, Kathy Yang, Sevdia Rama and Natalia Franco, Centennial College; Face-to-Face February

Student Public Relations Communications Plan of the Year

Silver – Luxshana Sivaneswaran and Gustavo Lopes; 100 Sweaty Sweats

Bronze – Ama Asamoah, Kathleen Bennet, Sara Hopkinson, Amanda Serpa and Sasha Sheludko, Humber College; Madawaska Adventures Communication

Bronze – Amanda Cheung; Arielle Rodrigues, Addy Sison, Albina Sufaj, Javier Pardo, Centennial College; The Women We Know

Special Events or Experiential Marketing, Best Use of

Gold – Veritas and Labatt Breweries of Canada; This Game Is For Us All

Silver – Kia Canada and Strategic Objectives; #KiaElectricSound

Silver – Warner Bros. Pictures Canada: Sandy Power and Christopher Lewchuk; The Matrix Resurrections

Bronze – Narrative and KITKAT Chocolatory; Made 4 U

Social Media Campaign, Best, and/or Influencers, Best Use of

Gold – Craft Public Relations and Tim Hortons; The Launch of Cold Brew

Silver – McDonald’s Canada and Weber Shandwick Canada; McDonald’s From Home

Silver – ruckus Digital; Taste of the Tropics

Silver – ruckus Digital and DoorDash, Inc.; DoorDash Partnership Marketing Campaign

Silver – APEX PR and Levi’s® Canada; Levi’s® Canada Ambassador Program

Silver – SodaStream and Edelman; Bublé Drops

Bronze – McDonald’s Canada and Weber Shandwick Canada; Smarties McFlurry

Bronze – ruckus Digital; DoorDash Courageous Conversations

Bronze – Golin and PetSmart Canada; Introducing the PetSmart Pawsse

Writing, Best

Silver – Kaiser & Partners and SecureKey; Frontiers in Blockchain

CPRS Toronto Leadership awards

Lois Marsh Award – Jenny Shin, Milestones Public Relations

Volunteer of the Year – Mahlet Sintayehu

PR professional of the Year – Lisa Pasquin, Craft Public Relations

Student of the Year – Kathy Yang, Centennial College

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) Toronto Local Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS’ mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

