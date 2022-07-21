ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

TechTarget Named a Leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) in Report from Global Analyst Firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a leading independent global analyst and consulting firm. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ – Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms, 2022 report includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook. This research provides strategic information for technology vendors to better understand the existing market, support their growth strategies, and for users to evaluate different vendors’ capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005786/en/

TechTarget Named a Leader in SPARK Matrix: Account-Based Marketing Platforms, 2022 Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

TechTarget is the top-rated global ABM vendor in the report exclusively serving enterprise technology. The Company was recognized for its technology excellence, market-leading intent data, customer impact and strong global ABM offerings. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions believes that with its “sophisticated ABM capabilities and strong industry expertise, TechTarget is positioned to increase its share in the global ABM market.”

“TechTarget’s broad and flexible ABM platform is equipped with robust ABM capabilities that assist organizations by offering deep insights into customer buying behavior and allowing marketing teams to develop enhanced customer engagement and orchestration,” said Magha Rungta, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “The Company continues to deliver end-to-end value across its client’s go-to-market through its key differentiators including Intent data at the account, buying team and individual level as well as the scope and scale of self-service & managed services for ABM.”

To learn more about the ABM Platform market and TechTarget’s comprehensive capabilities, read this Knowledge Brief.

“We are honored to be named as a global leader in ABM by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “Account-based marketing is a high priority for many of our customers, and we are extremely proud to be recognized for our ability to deliver better ABM programs and results for them worldwide.”

Based on the strength of Priority Engine™, its SaaS-based account and prospect-level intent data platform, combined with a comprehensive set of managed ABM engagement services, TechTarget delivers breakthrough outcomes for its customers through better data and better execution. To learn more about TechTarget’s ABM strategy and execution capabilities, download the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ – Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms report.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2022 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine is a trademark of TechTarget. SPARK Matrix is trademark of Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Private Limited. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005786/en/

CONTACT: Garrett Mann

Senior Director of Corporate Communications

TechTarget, Inc.

617-431-9371

gmann@techtarget.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PUBLISHING MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS DIGITAL MARKETING INTERNET CONTENT MARKETING

SOURCE: TechTarget, Inc.

PUB: 07/21/2022 01:05 PM/DISC: 07/21/2022 01:06 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FreeWire Technologies Expands Leadership Team with Strategic Hires, Bolsters U.S. Operations

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- FreeWire Technologies, Inc., an industry leader in battery-integrated, ultrafast electric vehicle (EV) charging, welcomes Alex Fishkin, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel; Elaine Wu, Vice President of Strategic Sourcing & Logistics; and Mark Marosz, Vice President of Quality & Compliance. The recent round of hires comes amidst increased demand for streamlined EV charging solutions, and bolsters the company’s position during ongoing global supply chain constraints, complex regulatory environments, and a rapidly expanding customer base. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005819/en/ FreeWire Technologies Expands Leadership Team with Strategic Hires, Bolsters U.S. Operations (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand™ Named Product of the Year in 2022 Business Intelligence Group Sales and Marketing Technology Awards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Today Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand TM technology was awarded ‘Product of the Year’ by Business Intelligence Group in their annual 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards, also known as the Sammy Awards. Perfect Corp. is delighted to have been recognized for its newest augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)- powered technology innovation - AgileHand TM, the groundbreaking technology for hands and wrists that maps a full range of gestures and movements to deliver true-to-life virtual try-ons for watches, rings, bracelets, and nail art. The technology empowers whole industries to introduce new and unique, interactive ways to connect with customers through virtual try-on shopping experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005796/en/ Perfect Corp.’s advanced AgileHand™ technology is honored as a winner in the 2022 Sammy Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

SpotOn Named Top-Rated Restaurant Point-of-Sale by Users in Competitive Comparison by Capterra

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- SpotOn, one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies, has been named the top-ratedpoint-of-sale (POS) among competitors based on real user reviews. The Competitive Comparison Report is created by Capterra, a trusted online service that helps organizations find the right software solutions for their operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005848/en/ SpotOn has been named the top-rated restaurant point-of-sale by users in a competitive comparison report from Capterra, receiving the highest marks among its competition across all categories measured, including functionality, ease of use, customer support, and value for money. (Graphic: Business Wire)
RETAIL
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?

WASHINGTON (AP) — By one common definition, the U.S. economy is on the cusp of a recession. Yet that definition isn’t the one that counts. On Thursday, when the government estimates the gross domestic product for the April-June period, some economists think it may show that the economy shrank for a second straight quarter. That would meet a longstanding assumption for when a recession has begun.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Account Based Marketing#Techtarget#B2b Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Techtarget Inc
The Associated Press

Review: ‘Proving Ground’ profiles first women programmers

NEW YORK (AP) — “Proving Ground: The Untold Story of the Six Women who Programmed the World’s First Supercomputer,” by Kathy Kleiman (Grand Central Publishing) When the world’s first general-purpose, programmable, electronic computer, known as ENIAC, debuted in 1946, great fanfare was given to the men who created it, John Mauchly and J. Presper Eckert Jr., among others.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

US economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is caught in an awkward, painful place. A confusing one, too. Growth appears to be sputtering, home sales are tumbling and economists warn of a potential recession ahead. But consumers are still spending, businesses keep posting profits and the economy keeps adding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In the midst of it all, prices have accelerated to four-decade highs, and the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to douse the inflationary flames with higher interest rates. That’s making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses. The Fed hopes to pull off the triple axel of central banking: Slow the economy just enough to curb inflation without causing a recession. Many economists doubt the Fed can manage that feat, a so-called soft landing.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

e-Mission Control Launches New Website

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- A visit to www. e-missioncontrol.com now reveals a completely new online experience. The new e-Mission Control (eMC) website project was led by Colleen Harrison, e-Mission Control’s Head of Marketing. “We put months of effort into this project to bring our partners, prospects and people interested in clean fuel programs the most informative, useful, and user-friendly site possible,” said Colleen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005952/en/ e-missioncontrol.com home page on their new site. (Photo: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Grim news from Walmart sends US markets tumbling

Stocks are lower on Wall Street in early afternoon trading Tuesday after Walmart warned that inflation was negatively impacting American consumers’ spending power. The S&P 500 was down 1% as of 1:02 p.m. Eastern, wiping out modest gains from a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 108 points, or 0.3%, at 31,883 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.6%. Walmart shares dropped nearly 8% after the retail giant cut its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year, saying rising prices for food and gas are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items, particularly clothing, that carry higher profit margins. Walmart’s profit warning in the middle of the quarter is rare, and raised worries about how the highest inflation in 40 years is affecting the entire retail sector. Stocks of other major chains fell following Walmart’s announcement, made after Wall Street’s closing bell on Tuesday. Target was down 4.7%, Macy’s slid 6% and Kohl’s was 6.9% lower.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
The Associated Press

Parentis Health Acquires Quality Life Homes to Expand Its Verona Court Residential Care Division

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. & LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Parentis Health, a healthcare company focusing on senior care, has acquired Quality Life Homes licensed residential home care facilities for elderly and memory-impaired individuals. The deal closed July 1; terms are not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005919/en/ Parentis Health acquired Quality Life Homes and its five residential senior living homes for elderly and memory impaired individuals on July 1. These will be added to Verona Court’s portfolio of senior residential care facilities in neighborhoods throughout Laguna Niguel, California. Verona Court will now have 16 individual spacious senior care facilities featuring a six-resident maximum, 3:1 resident/caregiver ratio, 24/7 care and regular onsite RN and LVN visits, and will continue to provide its all-inclusive, fixed pricing for life, and comprehensive care management at no additional cost. www.parentishealth.com; www.veronacourt.com. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
The Associated Press

Amazon to raise Prime fees in Europe, cites rising costs

Amazon is raising its Prime fees in Europe, the company told customers on Tuesday, days ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. Among other places, the price of a monthly Prime membership will tick up in the United Kingdom from 7.99 to 8.99 pounds, while the annual cost will increase from 79 to 95 pounds ($114.26), the company said in the notice sent to customers. In Spain, the monthly price will tick up one euro to 4.99 and the annual cost will go up nearly 14 euros to 49.90 ($50.54). The new charges will take effect on September 15 for those who sign-up for Prime or renew their membership.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

McDonald's reports lower Q2 sales, charges weigh down profit

McDonald’s sales fell short of expectations in the second quarter as coronavirus restrictions shuttered stores in China and higher prices took a toll on U.S. demand. The Chicago burger giant said its revenue fell 3% to $5.72 billion in the April-June period. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $5.8 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, were up nearly 10% worldwide. That was higher than the 6.8% that analysts had expected. But there were double-digit declines for comparable stores in China, where restaurants were closed temporarily throughout the country for most of the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Ubicquia Launches UbiHub, the Easiest Way for Cities to Deploy Public Wi-Fi and Cameras for Traffic Analytics, Public Safety, and License Plate Recognition

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Ubicquia, Inc. a company dedicated to making intelligent infrastructure platforms that are simple to deploy and monitor, today announced the launch of two UbiHub ® platforms. The UbiHub AP6 is a triband Wi-Fi 6 Access Point that gives communities the ability to enable public Wi-Fi. The platform integrates PoE that makes it easy to support third-party equipment including cameras and license plate readers. The UbiHub AP/AI has the same features and functionality of the AP6, and also integrates dual 4K cameras, directional microphones, a neural AI processor for street analytics and 15 days of video storage. UbiHub is compatible with more than 360 million streetlights worldwide and can be installed in seconds, plugging into the existing streetlight photocell socket. By integrating multiple functions into one easy-to-install platform, the UbiHub is a smart city workhorse that reduces the total cost of ownership by 42 percent when compared to conventional multi-vendor solutions, according to Northeast Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005865/en/ UbiHub installation in West Hollywood, CA. Photo courtesy of Yunex, a Siemens Company
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Dine Brands Global Appoints Brett Levy as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar ® and IHOP ® restaurants, today announced that Brett Levy has been named Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury, effective July 25, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005050/en/ Dine Brands Global Appoints Brett Levy as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

COVID-19 vaccines don’t contain scopolamine

CLAIM: The U.S. military found that COVID-19 vaccines for children contain the drug scopolamine. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The COVID-19 vaccines don’t contain scopolamine, according to experts and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Additionally, claims that the military made such a finding is false, a spokesperson for the Department of Defense told The Associated Press. This false claim spread as real after appearing on a website known for its satire and parody content.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy