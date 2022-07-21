TechTarget Named a Leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) in Report from Global Analyst Firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a leading independent global analyst and consulting firm. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ – Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms, 2022 report includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook. This research provides strategic information for technology vendors to better understand the existing market, support their growth strategies, and for users to evaluate different vendors’ capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

TechTarget is the top-rated global ABM vendor in the report exclusively serving enterprise technology. The Company was recognized for its technology excellence, market-leading intent data, customer impact and strong global ABM offerings. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions believes that with its “sophisticated ABM capabilities and strong industry expertise, TechTarget is positioned to increase its share in the global ABM market.”

“TechTarget’s broad and flexible ABM platform is equipped with robust ABM capabilities that assist organizations by offering deep insights into customer buying behavior and allowing marketing teams to develop enhanced customer engagement and orchestration,” said Magha Rungta, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “The Company continues to deliver end-to-end value across its client’s go-to-market through its key differentiators including Intent data at the account, buying team and individual level as well as the scope and scale of self-service & managed services for ABM.”

To learn more about the ABM Platform market and TechTarget’s comprehensive capabilities, read this Knowledge Brief.

“We are honored to be named as a global leader in ABM by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “Account-based marketing is a high priority for many of our customers, and we are extremely proud to be recognized for our ability to deliver better ABM programs and results for them worldwide.”

Based on the strength of Priority Engine™, its SaaS-based account and prospect-level intent data platform, combined with a comprehensive set of managed ABM engagement services, TechTarget delivers breakthrough outcomes for its customers through better data and better execution. To learn more about TechTarget’s ABM strategy and execution capabilities, download the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ – Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms report.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

