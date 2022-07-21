ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Man gets a haircut on LA's 6th Street bridge

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - The newly-opened 6th Street bridge in Los Angeles has made headlines in the days since its grand opening. It's become the newest hotspot for illegal street takeovers, as several videos posted on social media show cars on the bridge drifting, doing donuts,...

