Drought conditions worsen after recent heat in Iowa

Iowa Fourth District Congressman, Randy Feenstra, is continuing to sound the alarm on inflation after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a 40-year high in June. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI, which measures the cost of goods and services, increased by 9.1 percent in June. According to Feenstra, Americans who were already hurting from inflationary pressures are really beginning to suffer. He says, “In Iowa, families are sitting around the kitchen table trying to figure out how they are going to make ends meet because of skyrocketing inflation. Gas and grocery prices are at record highs while paychecks are shrinking in real terms. Now, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to combat inflation by increasing interest rates are having a direct effect on the family budget. Payments on car, home, and other loans will increase due to Democrats’ wasteful spending, which is fueling inflation, draining savings, and making life harder for working families.” He urged the Biden Administration to focus on policies that support supply-side economics, such as reducing taxation, removing unnecessary regulations, and promoting free market trade. Feenstra made his comments Wednesday during a House Committee on the Budget hearing.

3 DAYS AGO