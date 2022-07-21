Drought conditions worsen after recent heat in Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa just pushed through it’s hottest stretch so far of 2022 with highest reaching well into the upper-90s on Saturday, with 100 degrees hit in a couple locations, including Oskaloosa. With a high of 99 in Des Moines, Saturday tied for the second hottest day at the Des Moines airport […]
There's no shortage of charming towns when it comes to the state of Iowa, but some stand out more than others. And one town, in particular, has admirers from every corner of the Hawkeye State. It's a place every Iowan should visit at least once, as it's one of the...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We've got a pretty quiet stretch ahead of us for a bit. We'll have a chance at a few storms mainly through northern Iowa today and potentially late tomorrow night, otherwise it looks quiet with temperatures back into the middle 80s. There is a chance a storm or two to the north tonight could be strong but those should be isolated. Temperatures drop a few degrees Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s but we're looking dry and look to stay dry end of the weekend as temperature is warm back up to near 90° by Sunday. Next week is looking even warmer with highs on Monday around 92° and back into the middle 90s by Tuesday.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Sunday afternoon's superb weather will continue into tonight across Iowa. The only noticeable change will be increasing cloud cover. By Monday, our attention returns to the front that passed through with those storms Saturday night. It's now stretched across Kansas and Missouri and will try to lift back north tomorrow. Showers will likely break out over southwest Iowa toward lunchtime Monday and spread east across the southern half of the state into the afternoon. The showers, plus ample clouds tomorrow will keep temperatures from rising out of the 70s(!) maybe to 80° at most.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. -Shower/storm chances tonight and then again Tuesday night. It’s been a cool and overcast day with low humidity levels. Most of the rain today has fallen out West. Anyone could see a shower tonight, but most of the activity will be focused into Northern Missouri/Southern Iowa. Tomorrow temperatures trend warmer with highs in the low 80s. We are back to some sunshine, but not complete sun. Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning we could see more rain and a few thunderstorms. Humidity drops again Thursday and Friday. Temperatures start to warm up for the weekend and then we’re talking low 90s by next week.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowapoll shows Gov. Kim Reynolds leads her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear by 17 percentage points. While a 17-point lead looks big, KCCI political analyst Dennis Goldford says at 48%, Reynolds isn't necessarily winning over most Iowans. "The governor enjoys a...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Women are dying because of pregnancy more and more each decade in Iowa. That jumps six times higher when that woman is Black, according to the latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health. When it comes to other minority groups, that number becomes...
Sergeant Bluff, Iowa — Several thousand bicycle riders, their families and support staff have departed Sergeant Bluff, which is just south of Sioux City, en route to Ida Grove, for this year’s RAGBRAI — the annual great bike ride across Iowa. The trek is just over 53 miles, and the climb is over 2500 feet.
Less than an hour south of the Iowa border sits Kirksville, Missouri. The small city has a population of 17,534. If you travel southwest of the city, you'll find the Youngstown Trail. It's quite rural out that way. Though he didn't live there, Stephen Munn of Kirksville owned land in...
One lucky Iowan has a pretty big bonus they get to look forward to every year as someone has won big. In an Iowa lottery press release, it was announced that a winning lottery ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Black Hawk County this past Sunday and the lucky winner gets to claim $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.
COLFAX, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms moved through parts of Central Illinois Saturday afternoon, causing flash flooding, wind damage and bringing large hail with it. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Livingston and McLean Counties. A funnel cloud was reported near Chenoa, but no touchdowns were reported.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a health alert for three lakes in Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (WMA) in Pawnee County.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Attorney General Tom Miller is calling on the Iowa legislature to do more to prevent fentanyl deaths in the state. “The stories are tragic,” Miller said in a statement. “Iowans are being poisoned.”. Two-hundred-fifty-eight Iowans died in 2021 from opioid overdoses. 83% of...
An eastern Iowa family who lives near Waverly, and close to the Cedar River, had a garden that was being enjoyed a little too much by raccoons. So, they decided to put out a cage in the hopes they could capture the offender(s). Oh, they caught something alright, just not what they were expecting.
The construction of a northwest Iowa facility that captures methane from cow manure was started without permission from state regulators, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Gevo, based in Colorado, has three manure digesters in Lyon and Sioux Counties. They catch gas from the manure of dairy farms and process it into renewable […]
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 90,000 jobs are posted on theIowa Works website, and a listing of the top 25 postings shows there is a great need for nurses and truck drivers. Registered nurses make up the top spot, with nearly 4,800 jobs posted. The state has need for...
Iowa Fourth District Congressman, Randy Feenstra, is continuing to sound the alarm on inflation after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a 40-year high in June. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI, which measures the cost of goods and services, increased by 9.1 percent in June. According to Feenstra, Americans who were already hurting from inflationary pressures are really beginning to suffer. He says, “In Iowa, families are sitting around the kitchen table trying to figure out how they are going to make ends meet because of skyrocketing inflation. Gas and grocery prices are at record highs while paychecks are shrinking in real terms. Now, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to combat inflation by increasing interest rates are having a direct effect on the family budget. Payments on car, home, and other loans will increase due to Democrats’ wasteful spending, which is fueling inflation, draining savings, and making life harder for working families.” He urged the Biden Administration to focus on policies that support supply-side economics, such as reducing taxation, removing unnecessary regulations, and promoting free market trade. Feenstra made his comments Wednesday during a House Committee on the Budget hearing.
If you love big homes, you'll love this place. I mean, it's so huge it's the biggest of its kind, and it just underwent a significant glow-up just a few years ago. Do you need more hints as to what I'm talking about?. Last one, OK?. You can't buy this...
