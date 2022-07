Richland County Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) early Monday morning after shots were fired at a FAPD officer. According to officials, the officer observed a suspicious car in a neighborhood off Decker Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. The officer followed the vehicle as the driver drove across Decker Blvd. onto DuPont Drive, where he prepared to conduct a traffic stop. Multiple shots were fired before a stop could be completed, and two bullets struck the officer’s patrol car. The officer was not injured, but bullet holes were found in the hood and roof of the patrol vehicle.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO