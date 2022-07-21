Boil water order lifted in Mechanicville

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Department of Public Works wants your hazardous waste. The department is set to hold a free household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Queensbury Highway Department. Registration is open for residents of any part of Warren County.
Be careful what you throw in your trash bin. That’s the message tonight from Troy’s department of public works. They’re asking people to pay a little more attention. Last Wednesday, city sanitation employees saw heavy smoke coming from the trash compactor of a city owned garbage truck.
Families from across the Capital Region braved the heat and humidity to enjoy the Saratoga County Fair. There were presentations by the local 4-H Club and a small animal show, as well as rides and games for children. There were also plenty of old favorites, like the tractor pull and...
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is home to a local hot dog legend – one that hasn’t been open downtown for over two years. The family behind it is now hoping to bring the “New Way” back to its old home sometime this fall.
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six fire departments, with many others on standby, came together early Sunday morning to battle a blaze at the Royal Mountain Inn, located at 4993 State Highway 29 in Johnstown. Crews were first sent to the scene around 12:14 a.m. and were told that a man was trapped on the roof of the burning building.
A beautiful Saturday morning led to some people being delayed for hours when a massive 200,000 pound transport bound for Albany, NY slowly went through Cortland and Homer on Route 281. The transport (pictured below) was reportedly carrying a condenser weighing 200,000 pounds for the construction of a nuclear submarine.
The Town of Great Barrington has some special happenings taking place on Thursday, Aug. 4. First of all the annual Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show will be taking place which is always a fun and exciting outing for the entire family. You can get all of the details about the car show by going here.
LAKE GEORGE – Crews were busy with a fire in Warren County on Sunday. Firefighters from a number of departments were called for a fire at Canoe Island Lodge, which is a resort in Lake George. According to the sheriff’s office, the fire is under control now and there...
SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recently arrested six area suspects following a lengthy investigation into the possession and sales of firearms within the county. Police arrested Michael S. Andrews, 25, Saratoga County Jail; Johnathon M. Parker, 29, of Hudson Falls; Jeffrey R....
HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 61-year-old man has died after officials say he experienced a medical condition and drowned in Lake George. Raymond A. Jones, of Orlando, Florida, was announced dead on the scene after being recovered from the water. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was told about the...
NASSAU – A National Grid truck was caught in a sticky situation Monday morning. A crew was responding to the area near the intersection of Jefferson Hill Road and Jefferson Hill Lane for power outages. That’s when they ended up in a field, stuck in a manure pile.
HAGUE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a man drowned in Lake George on Sunday after he had a medical issue while trying to swim to a boat. It happened near the Rogers Rock State Campground in the town of Hague, south of Ticonderoga. Investigators say the 61-year-old man had a...
Dozens of drivers were ticketed in Rensselaer County during “Operation Hard Hat.”. The initiative is a crackdown on work zone violations. Troopers monitored traffic on I-90 while crews made repairs. In all, 35 tickets were issued, with 26 of them for speeding.
HAGUE | Though a fast multi-agency response raced to the waters of Lake George, a 61-year-old man died after suffering a medical condition while swimming Sunday afternoon. At about 1:30 p.m. the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the possible drowning near Rogers Rock State Campground. As the...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – An 8-year-old child is in the hospital after being rescued from Onota Lake in Pittsfield. Police say the child was found unresponsive just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses gave the child CPR before emergency workers arrived. Police say the child is in stable condition. Anyone with...
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Storied Coffee is closing its Schenectady store. The cafe, located at 1671 Union Street, will close on Saturday, July 30. “There is never an easy way to say it, but we have reached the difficult decision to cease our Union Street efforts and focus singly on operations from our Scotia store,” said the cafe in a Facebook post.
A Schenectady bar is forced to close its doors, after a recent shooting. Two people were shot inside the Sawmill Tavern on South Avenue earlier this month. Now the state has suspended the bar’s liquor license. However, there is another side to this bar and the people who come...
With temperatures reaching near triple-digits, people all over the Capital Region were looking for ways to cool off. One of the quickest was the pool. NewsChannel 13 stopped at the Lincoln Park Pool in Albany, which was crowded with lots of people trying to stay cool. We also stopped by...
PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta has reported that on July 23rd, a fatal vehicle accident occurred in the Town of Pittsfield claiming the life of one person. Around 2:06 am on Saturday, officers arrived at the scene of a one-car accident on Shacktown...
BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has identified a drowning victim. The incident took place on July 19 off Huddle Bay Road in the town of Bolton. Police said 66-year-old Melanie Masters, of Diamond Point, drowned after suffering from multisymptomatic organ failure and coronary heart disease. She died at the hospital three days after being pulled from the water.
