DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Sunday afternoon's superb weather will continue into tonight across Iowa. The only noticeable change will be increasing cloud cover. By Monday, our attention returns to the front that passed through with those storms Saturday night. It's now stretched across Kansas and Missouri and will try to lift back north tomorrow. Showers will likely break out over southwest Iowa toward lunchtime Monday and spread east across the southern half of the state into the afternoon. The showers, plus ample clouds tomorrow will keep temperatures from rising out of the 70s(!) maybe to 80° at most.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO